Alice Staab

James “Jim” L. Peterchak, 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born on March 1, 1939, to the late Joseph and Alma (nee Kriesel) Peterchak in Racine. On August 29, 1964, he was united in marriage to Carol Helgeson in Bonduel. Jim enjoyed going on canoe trips, going to Friday fish fries, driving his Honda Prelude, and watching sports, especially Brewers games. He always had to keep busy, liked fixing things, and loved helping others. Jim loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as teaching them home maintenance projects. He will be missed by all who knew him.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO