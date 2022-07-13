ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Alice Staab

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Staab passed away on July 10, 2022, at the age of 93. The visitation for Alice will be held on...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Walter D. Schroeder Jr.

Walter D. Schroeder Jr. of Mukwonago passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022, at the age of 85. He is survived by his special family friend Peter (Dorine) Lindholm and Peter’s daughter Kaitlin of Virginia, and numerous relatives and friends in the Pine Island and Milwaukee areas. He was...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Louise Rozenberger

Louise Rozenberger (nee Barts), age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her daughter and son-inlaw’s home in Hartford. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Louisiana to Frank and Edna (nee Iaasek) Barts. On August 16, 1969, she married the love of her life, John...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John A. Mooney II

Surrounded by his family, John A. Mooney II of Muskego passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the age of 77. John was known as a family man. He was the loving husband of Mary (Lauterbach) for nearly 55 years, the proud father of John III (Julie C.), Patrick (Tammy) and Michael (Julie A.) Mooney and special grandpa to Jacob, Zachary, Eliana, John IV (Jack) and Kellan Mooney. He is survived by sisters Suzann (the late Jack) Caldwell, Jeannie (Dan) Gordon and Nancy Davis. John will also be missed by nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
MUSKEGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James ‘Jim’ N. Heritsch

James “Jim” N. Heritsch, age 75, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Aurora Medical Center of Washington County. He was born on December 6, 1946 in Milwaukee to Carl and Marie (nee Bauer). Jim is survived by his brother Carl (Carol); nieces Yvette (Jake) Geissinger, Sarah (Ron); great-nephews Christopher and Michael; and great-niece Kala. He was preceded in death by his parents, uncles, aunts, and other relatives and friends.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James ‘Jim’ L. Peterchak

James “Jim” L. Peterchak, 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born on March 1, 1939, to the late Joseph and Alma (nee Kriesel) Peterchak in Racine. On August 29, 1964, he was united in marriage to Carol Helgeson in Bonduel. Jim enjoyed going on canoe trips, going to Friday fish fries, driving his Honda Prelude, and watching sports, especially Brewers games. He always had to keep busy, liked fixing things, and loved helping others. Jim loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as teaching them home maintenance projects. He will be missed by all who knew him.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bobbie J. Reed

Jan. 5, 1976 - July 10, 2022. Bobbie J. Reed, age 46, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully July 10, 2022, after a long, unexpected rollercoaster of a battle with sepsis and septic shock. She was surrounded by her husband and children when she passed. Bobbie was born on January 5, 1976, in Waukesha, and was raised by her parents, Nancy and Severo Gonzalez.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald ‘Don’ Dahl

Donald “Don” Dahl of Waukesha passed away on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82. Despite suffering recent serious medical challenges, Don showed great clarity and courage, and stayed strong until the end. Don was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Milwaukee to William and Emma Dahl....
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael W. Moran

July 25, 1952 - July 10, 2022. Michael W. Moran, 69, of Waupun, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on July 10, 2022. Michael was born July 25, 1952, in New York, the son of Alvan and Doris Gangloff Moran. Michael grew up in the Bryan, Ohio,...
WAUPUN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Midsummer Festival of Arts

100 Artist Booths • Live Music • Exhibitions • Demonstrations • Art Making • Food Trucks. 100 Artist Booths • Live Music • Exhibitions • Demonstrations • Art Making • Food Trucks. Now in its fifty-second year, the Midsummer Festival...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

William ‘Bill’ Lewis Belmer Jr.

William ‘Bill’ Lewis Belmer Jr. Oct. 31, 1958 — July 10, 2022 William “Bill” Lewis Belmer Jr. of Waukesha died on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with drumsticks in hand after being diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2016. He will be remembered as the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sussex Daze is this weekend

SUSSEX — It's here! The biggest and best summer three-day celebration in Waukesha County began on Friday and runs Saturday and Sunday. Sussex Lions Daze has arrived. The longtime festival will take place at the Sussex Village Park off of Highway VV just west of downtown this weekend. It started on Friday and continues through Sunday night. The Sussex Lions Club has sponsored the event for many, many years and the Sussex Area Service Club is always there to lend a helping hand wherever they can.
SUSSEX, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bastille Days

East Town Association’s Bastille Days returns on July 14-17 to the joy of local Francophiles. East Town Association’s Bastille Days returns on July 14-17 to the joy of local Francophiles.The four-day festival returns with great food, entertainment and the popularStorm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk.To add to the authentic French flavor, the festival is partnering with Milwaukee Art Museum which will host a Streets of Paris celebration of art, film and culture that same weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

White House of Music’s former owner dies at age 91

WAUKESHA — While known as a quiet man, Jerry White, former owner of White House of Music, had a passion for music which could not be hushed. White, 91, died on July 10, but his legacy and love for music carries on in different ways. “He was a good...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Business owners along Wisconsin Avenue discuss parking elimination

PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision. Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Attempted break-in

1:10 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 600 block of North Cumberland Drive reported they woke up to someone pounding on the door and it appeared they were trying to break in. The caller and the husband were locked inside the bedroom. A second caller in the area reported three teenagers were in his yard and they ran away. An ordinance citation was issued.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago reviews ordinance amendment for pop-up venues

MUKWONAGO — The village is reviewing a potential ordinance amendment to permit pop-up-like venues after a business owner revealed a proposal dubbed “The Block” for somewhere in Mukwonago. The item was discussed by the Plan Commission at a meeting Tuesday, but no vote was taken. According to...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Horicon Bank announces merger with Cornerstone Community Bank

HORICON — Horicon Bank and Grafton-based Cornerstone Community Bank announced plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Horicon Bank CEO Frederick F. Schwertfeger said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers and the bank’s local communities. “We are blessed to find such a...
HORICON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grede celebrates 1 million man hours of safety

MENOMONEE FALLS — Grede’s Menomonee Falls location celebrated 1 million hours of continuous work without a lost-time incident, according to a Thursday press release. For the past four years, Menomonee Falls has been the standard for safety success within the machining industry, according to the release. “I think...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gubernatorial candidates visit Shorehaven in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Two Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates visited Shorehaven Senior Living in Oconomowoc on Thursday. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and business owner Timothy Michels — endorsed by former President Donald Trump — visited the senior community to present their platforms and answer questions. Each candidate had an hour. The event was open to residents of Shorehaven and their immediate families.
OCONOMOWOC, WI

