Minnesota State

Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 6:23AM CDT by NWS

willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

..AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING... A bank of dense fog is...

www.willmarradio.com

WTRF- 7News

Risk for Severe Weather across Ohio and West Virginia Sunday afternoon

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts as well as an isolated instance for large hail. Flash flooding is also a concern due to saturated ground and storms moving through the same area.
WHEELING, WV
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota: Threat exists overnight into Friday morning

Some storms could be severe late Thursday night into Friday morning, with the best chance existing in western Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. The big question, as always seems to be the case of late, is if the storms will hold together and impact the Twin Cities on Friday morning. Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says that if the storms do hold together, it'll be the metro's best chance at much-needed moisture before a dry, hot, sunny stretch develops.
MINNESOTA STATE
news3lv.com

Storm activity in Southern Nevada leads to wet weather, flood advisory

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Storm activity has led to some wet weather in parts of Southern Nevada on Thursday, officially breaking the valley's dry streak of more than 100 days. Rain had been reported in Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley earlier in the day before spreading to the rest of the Las Vegas area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OutThere Colorado

With an inch of rain per 30 minutes possible, flash flooding concerns widespread in Colorado

A large portion of Colorado's mountainous region is set to be under a flash flood watch for much of the day on Friday as storms move through the state. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding risk encompasses many mountains towns, including Estes Park, Vail, the Steamboat Springs area, Breckenridge, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and the foothills near Boulder. From 11 AM on Friday until 9 PM, heavy rainfall is expected, possibly falling at a rate of one inch per a 30-to-45-minute span.
COLORADO STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Hurricane-force wind gusts reported as thunderstorms slam into Delaware

Hurricane-force wind gusts caused damage as a line of thunderstorms slammed through Delaware Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service reported a monitoring station registered an 87 m.p.h. wind gust west of Middletown at 5:40 p.m. on July 12, 2022. Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company reported 7 calls of wires down, and...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
weatherboy.com

Destructive Thunderstorms, Some with Hurricane Force Gusts, Moving through Northeast Today

Destructive thunderstorms, some with hurricane-force wind gusts, are moving through the northeast today, prompting the National Weather Service to issue numerous Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings. The National Weather Service says that thunderstorms will increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon/evening while spreading eastward from West Virginia across northern...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
firststateupdate.com

More Than 32K Lost Power On Tuesday During Storms, 7000 Remain Without Power

On Tuesday evening, destructive thunderstorms, accompanied by significantly high wind gusts up to 87 mph, passed through Delmarva Power’s service territory in Delaware and Maryland, causing extensive tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw the most damage in our service area, with several thousand customers losing power. More than 600 personnel, including company crews, local contractors, and resources from several other companies made progress overnight, restoring service to 25,000 of the more than 32,000 customers who lost power.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Q 105.7

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday, National Grid Alerts Customers

As temperatures continue to rise in the Capital Region, so does the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service has placed the area in the risk category for some potentially dangerous conditions on Tuesday. The majority of the Capital Region and surrounding area falls under the 'slight' risk category,...
STILLWATER, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible tropical system brewing in the Gulf

ATLANTA — More rain chances is expected in metro Atlanta this week, with a possibility of a tropical storm developing. Along an old cold front, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a surface/upper level disturbance could eventually develop in a weak tropical system along northern Gulf coast.
ATLANTA, GA
wvlt.tv

Thousands without power after storms move through East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As storms moved through East Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, thousands of power outages were reported. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties across the region. As of 8 a.m., the Knoxville Utilities Board website stated that only 182 people, or 0.1% of customers, were without...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS LA

Pair of earthquakes strike near Salton Sea

A pair of earthquakes struck near the Salton Sea Thursday morning, hitting the area back-to-back within a minute's time. The first quake happened about two and a half miles southwest of the area at 11:54:03 a.m., measuring at a 3.3 magnitude before a second quake measuring magnitude 2.5 occurred at 11:54:56 a.m., less than two miles away. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first tremor was at a hypocentral depth of 4 kilometers, while the second was 2.4 kilometers. Those earthquakes were followed by a 3.3 that hit Lytle Creek in neighboring San Bernardino County. About an hour later, a slightly stronger 3.6 shook the Salton Sea area again.There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result.The Salton Sea, which lies on the San Andreas Fault, is a popular tourist destination at times, as it's one of the Southern California's most recognized highly saline bodies of water. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

