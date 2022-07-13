ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Can you imagine a world without the Clemson-Carolina Game? It could happen

By Will Vandervort
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srMB0_0gdzj40700

I am sure all of you remember 2020. We always will.

In March of 2020, the pandemic hit and each of our lives changed in one way or another. Some of us lost loved ones or close friends, while others survived the virus and lived to tell us about its effects.

The global pandemic also effected our sports world. For more than two months we did not have any sports. Conference and NCAA Basketball Tournaments were cancelled. Spring sports, such as college baseball and softball, saw their seasons come to a sudden close.

The NBA, MLB and NHL postponed their seasons until later in the year, while the NFL and College Football did everything they could to try and have a season. Thank goodness they were able to do it, though they did have to sacrifice a few things.

The NFL closed its games off to the fans for much of the year and there was a strict protocol put in place. College Football also had strict protocols, as each conference set its own rules.

Because of those rules, there were some things that got sacrificed. College stadiums had just a few or no fans at all, while longtime rivalries, such as the Clemson-South Carolina game, were cut off at the knees.

The 2020 season marked the first time since 1908, Clemson and South Carolina did not meet on the gridiron. For 111 straight football seasons, the Tigers and Gamecocks battled it out for state bragging rights.

At the time, the Clemson-Carolina Game was the second longest continuous rivalry in college football. When the SEC decided not to allow its members schools to play any non-conference regular season games in 2020, it devastated Clemson and South Carolina fans.

Though Clemson was in the midst of a six-game win streak over the Gamecocks, which has since been extended to seven, the thought of this game not being played boggled South Carolinians.

There are no pro sports teams in the Palmetto State. This is our Super Bowl, no matter how ugly the game gets sometimes.

Clemson and South Carolina fans look forward to this game more than any other. Clemson fans despise South Carolina fans, while the Gamecocks hate the Tigers. This rivalry is every bit as intense and hateful as the Alabama-Auburn rivalry and more than Ohio State-Michigan.

When Saturday, November 28, 2020, rolled around and the Tigers were hosting Pittsburgh at Death Valley and the Gamecocks were playing Georgia at Williams-Brice Stadium, it was a strange day in the Palmetto State.

Imagine that being the case forever?

The 2020 season gave us a glimpse of what the future might hold for the Clemson-Carolina Game.

With all the talk about expansion, the one thing the sports fans in South Carolina are not talking about is the chance that these new Super Conferences might be the demise of out of conference rivalries like Clemson-Carolina, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida State-Florida and Kentucky-Louisville.

Expansion will eventually kill some of these rivalries.

Look at it this way, if the SEC expands to 20 schools, like many expect, the conference will have no need to play out of conference games. I know SEC members South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Kentucky do not want to see their rivals join the SEC, but if they do not, those rivalries will likely die.

I think Georgia fans can live without playing Georgia Tech. Outside of Atlanta, you cannot find a Georgia Tech fan living in Georgia. I think Kentucky and Louisville fans can live without playing each other in football. They have only met 33 times and went 70 seasons (1924-’93) without playing at all.

However, it is a different story with the Clemson-South Carolina and FSU-Florida rivalries. These two rivalries need to be played. These four fanbases need it. College Football needs it.

If the SEC expands to 20 teams without Clemson, the Clemson-Carolina rivalry will likely come to an end, and with it all of the legendary memories, stories, players and coaches that make it so great. There will be no Big Thursday, Frank Howard, Rex Enright, the Prank, The Catch, Danny Ford, Georgia Rogers, Steve Spurrier or Dabo Swinney memories.

They will all fade with time, and our grandchildren’s kids could likely never know about one of the greatest rivalries in college football. Now, wouldn’t that be a shame.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
brownsnation.com

Baker Mayfield Looks To Have Landed Another Sponsorship

After the Cleveland Browns finally traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers earlier this month, it seems very unlikely that he will be welcome ever again in Northeast Ohio. However, it seems like Mayfield’s new market has already embraced him. It started during his introductory press conference when...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

SEC Media Days 2022: What to expect from Alabama, Georgia and status of conference realignment

ATLANTA -- SEC Media Days will return to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta for just the second time in history, and there will be plenty to talk about during "talkin' season." The conference boasts defending national champion Georgia, national runner-up/defending SEC champion Alabama and coaching intrigue that spans from new blood to coaches on the hot seat.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Gridiron Football#College Football#American Football#Nba#Nhl#Tigers
On3.com

Gamecock Football to be highlighted in five-part series on ESPNU

University of South Carolina Athletics, in a partnership with JM Associates and Executive Producer and president of Sport & Story Bo Mattingly, is producing an all-access five-part video series on Gamecock Football, entitled “Welcome Home: South Carolina Football.”. The series will air starting Wednesday, August 10, and continuing for...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

SEC Media Days 2022: How to watch Nick Saban, Alabama

ATLANTA, GA. — The 2022 SEC Media Days are finally here. Starting on Monday, all 14 programs in the conference, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, will have representatives speaking to the media throughout the four-day event. The storylines should be plentiful with the college football landscape changing due to...
ATLANTA, GA
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy