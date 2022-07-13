ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What a $750K home looks like in central Ohio

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for around $750,000 in June.

  • This home at 242 E. Thurman Ave. in Columbus sold for $735,000 on June 13.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pu4t4_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 5757 Trafalgar Ln. in Dublin sold for $735,000 on June 7.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37t1kx_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 7073 Maynard Pl. in New Albany sold for $740,500 on June 27.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wkufp_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 2590 Andover Rd. in Columbus sold for $745,000 on June 6.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDs6b_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 5975 Trafalgar Ln. in Dublin sold for $750,000 on June 23.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A287H_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 8591 Paddock Trail in Blacklick sold for $750,000 on June 21.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGrdx_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 852 Neil Ave. in Columbus sold for $750,000 on June 16.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyRjx_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 205 Stonegate Cir. in Gahanna sold for $750,000 on June 10.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Izg1Y_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 774 Bigham Ridge Blvd. in Westerville sold for $750,000 on June 6.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PszRf_0gdzhp2500
  • This home at 5805 Trafalgar Ln. in Dublin sold for $751,550 on June 16.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfeNS_0gdzhp2500

