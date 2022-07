WASHINGTON — A Mason City native has won US Senate approval to become a federal judge in Iowa. Stephen Locher was confirmed on Thursday to the lifetime federal judgeship for the Southern District of Iowa. Locher was recommended for the post by both of Iowa’s US Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. That was after a unanimous endorsement by an Iowa-based judicial selection commission convened by the senators.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO