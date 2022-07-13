ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter says Elon Musk admitted he didn't read a summary it sent him of how it samples bots

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Elon Musk. Picture Alliance/Getty Images
  • Twitter is suing Elon Musk for trying to terminate his proposed acquisition of the company.
  • Musk said one reason he wants out is Twitter withheld information about the number of bot accounts on its platform.
  • Twitter denied this and said Musk didn't read a summary it gave him of how it calculates bot numbers.

