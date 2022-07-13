Alliance High School football preview

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Alliance finished 3-7 in coach Tim Goodman’s first season at the helm of the Aviator football program. The team suffered through three setbacks by a total of seven points a year ago.

“I’ve noticed [plenty of] growth in our program,” says coach Goodman. “We had a very young team last year. There’s a difference with the number of upperclassmen that are on our roster [this season]. We’re much farther ahead now from a scheme standpoint. We’ve had a great off-season so there is a difference in our size, strength and speed also.”

Alliance returns their quarterback (Brendan Zurbrugg), top rusher (Kayden Davis) and top three receivers to an offense that averaged 27-points per game in 2021.

Zurbrugg, as a sophomore, threw for 1815 yards and completed 69% of his 251 throws. He also ran for 299 yards on 84 rushes. Davis led the Aviators’ run game by eclipsing 800-yards on the ground (843 yards, 16 TDs). Number 2 also hauled in a team-best 41 passes for 434 yards (3 TDs). Kayden’s brother, Kvaughn, made 40 catches for 471 yards. Ramhir Hawkins topped the team’s receivers with 549 yards and 5 touchdowns a year ago.

“Brendan and Kayden form a very talented backfield for us,” states Goodman. “We’re also fortunate to have a good amount of our receivers back. Our offensive output will depend on the progress of our offensive line. I feel the line has grown a lot, gotten much stronger. Their technique is also noticeably further ahead than this time last year.”

The Aviators are trying to avoid their third straight losing season, which would be a first for the program since Alliance finished four consecutive campaigns without a winning season twenty-years ago (1999-2002).

Alliance finished the 2021 season by allowing each of their final five opponents to score 27-points or more.

“I feel like our defense is in position to have a good year,” remarks Goodman. “It’ll come down to the play of our defensive line and our linebackers and if we can win at the point of attack. The strength of our defense will be our secondary. We return three starters including first-team all-conference selection, De’Ovion Jones (56 tackles).”

Alliance begins the new year with a home matchup against Lake on August 19.

Alliance Aviators

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Tim Goodman, 2nd season (3-7)

2021 Record : 3-7 (3-3), T-3rd place in EBC

Last 5 Years: 28-25 (52.8%)

Home Field: Len Dawson Field

League: Eastern Buckeye Conference

Base Offense : Spread

Base Defense : Multiple

Returning Starters

Offense : 9

Defense : 7

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 27.0

Scoring Defense: 28.7

Total Offense : 329.7

Rushing Offense : 140.6

Passing Offense: 189.1

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Brendan Zurbrugg – 1815 yards, 69.3% (174-251), 14 TDs

Rushing: Kayden Davis – 843 yards, 5.9 avg, 16 TDs

Receiving: Ramhir Hawkins – 549 yards, 13.7 avg, 5 TDs

Tackles: Marqwayil Greer – 79

Quarterback Sacks: Nino Hill – 6

2021 Results

Aviators 48 Marlington 27

Louisville 28 Aviators 27

West Branch 50 Aviators 27

Canton South 40 Aviators 25

Carrollton 27 Aviators 24

Aviators 27 Salem 21, OT

Aviators 56 Minerva 6

Bedford 34 Aviators 13

Niles 19 Aviators 16

Lake 35 Aviators 7

2021 EBC Standings

West Branch – 6-0 (13-1)

Carrollton – 4-2 (8-4)

Salem – 3-3 (8-4)

Canton South – 3-3 (7-4)

Alliance – 3-3 (3-7)

Marlington – 2-4 (3-7)

Minerva – 0-6 (0-10)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – Lake

Aug. 26 – at Niles

Sept. 2 – Bedford

Sept. 9 – Norwalk

Sept. 16 – at Canton Central Catholic

Sept. 23 – at Salem

Sept. 30 – at Carrollton

Oct. 7 – West Branch

Oct. 14 – at Minerva

Oct. 21 – Marlington

