One person injured in Omaha crash early Wednesday

Two people are injured after a car drives through a wooden pole. It happened near 37th and Center Streets Saturday night around 11:00. Police say the driver ran into a wooden pole and split it in two. Then the car ran into a metal pole and was brought to a...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 134th Street and Highway 2 just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound vehicle had attempted to turn around on Highway 2 at the intersection on 134th Street.
(Pottawattamie County) A Wisconsin man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened in the westbound lanes near the 17-mile marker at around 2:08 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say 41-year-old Mark Ryan Hendricks of Cleveland, Wisconsin died in the crash.
The Omaha Police Department said a woman was shot in the leg during a drive by shooting. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on 65th Street and Fowler Avenue. The woman and a child were in the house when it...
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Officers responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday near Underwood. The crash occurred near exit 23 on Interstate 80 westbound just after 2 p.m. Police confirmed that one person was injured in the single-vehicle crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation says that eastbound and westbound lanes on...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing Friday. Police say 62-year-old Gooden Townsell was arrested Friday afternoon for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Dontae Berry. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to the area of 26th and St. Marys...
Omaha firefighters quickly put out a fire in a house early this morning, and now OFD investigators look for the cause. The fire department says all occupants of the house near 36th and Charles Streets were out of the house at the time of fire crew's arrival in the three a.m. hour.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested after authorities say they led police on a pursuit the wrong way down Interstate 80. Friday around 11:45 p.m., the North Platte Police Department responded to a disturbance at The Flying J truck stop. A Dodge Durango fled from the scene,...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. In the video provided to 6 News, the OPD SUV — with emergency lights on — appears to be...
OMAHA, Neb. — A 16-year-old was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. The accident, which occurred around 7:24 p.m. at Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road, involved a 2001 Ford Explorer, according to authorities. Omaha police said that the...
The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Francis has been canceled. The alert has been canceled due to being found safe. Description: An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Francis. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska....
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart of Omaha. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Hoffart was going north on Highway 50. The pickup was going south on Hwy. 50, and turning left to go east on Chandler Road just before the collision at 2:39 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a man for a deadly stabbing at a Senior Living Apartment. 62-year-old Gooden Townsell was arrested for the homicide of 40-year-old Dontae Berry. Omaha police responded to a stabbing at 1:15 p.m. near South 26th Street and St Mary's Avenue on Friday.
FREMONT, Neb. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Amber Jackson, of Fremont, passed away Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center. Officers said Jackson was driving a van on County Road 19 when a car driven by 48-year-old Victor Fontanez-Perez, of Fremont, collided at the Highway 30 intersection. The van then veered off the road and hit a power pole.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In June alone, Nebraska saw 20 crashes that resulted in the deaths of 23 people, according to the Department of Transportation. It brings this year’s death toll to 126, an increase of 21 from the state’s average from 2018 to 2021. Of those...
LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash. He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise...
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities responded to a crash at the Interstate 680 southbound ramp to West Dodge Rd. on Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. Police say one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and another individual was transported with serious injuries. The vehicle was driving toward...
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol was on the ground and in the air Sunday, trying to catch speeding drivers as people are dying on the roads. The patrol said law enforcement agencies across the country reported an increase in deadly crashes, so the state patrol launched a special enforcement to crack down on dangerous behavior on the roads.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in West Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this Monday. According to Omaha Public Works, 144th Street between F Street and C Circle/144th Frontage Road will have all lanes closed for two days starting Monday, July 18. The closure is for...
(Walnut) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the semi vs train accident south of Walnut Wednesday afternoon resulted in the passing of the semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs. The personnel on the train were Iowa Interstate Railroad employees and were uninjured. The accident happened at approximately...
