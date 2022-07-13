ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

One person injured in Omaha crash early Wednesday

KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — One person was rushed to the hospital...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Omaha crash injures two people

Two people are injured after a car drives through a wooden pole. It happened near 37th and Center Streets Saturday night around 11:00. Police say the driver ran into a wooden pole and split it in two. Then the car ran into a metal pole and was brought to a...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Four people injured after crash on Highway 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 134th Street and Highway 2 just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound vehicle had attempted to turn around on Highway 2 at the intersection on 134th Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha woman shot in drive-by shooting

The Omaha Police Department said a woman was shot in the leg during a drive by shooting. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on 65th Street and Fowler Avenue. The woman and a child were in the house when it...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KETV.com

Interstate 80 motorcycle crash injures one person near Underwood

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Officers responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday near Underwood. The crash occurred near exit 23 on Interstate 80 westbound just after 2 p.m. Police confirmed that one person was injured in the single-vehicle crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation says that eastbound and westbound lanes on...
UNDERWOOD, IA
WOWT

Man charged in Omaha stabbing death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing Friday. Police say 62-year-old Gooden Townsell was arrested Friday afternoon for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Dontae Berry. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to the area of 26th and St. Marys...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Early Friday Morning Omaha Fire Investigated

Omaha firefighters quickly put out a fire in a house early this morning, and now OFD investigators look for the cause. The fire department says all occupants of the house near 36th and Charles Streets were out of the house at the time of fire crew's arrival in the three a.m. hour.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two arrested after wrong-way chase on I-80 near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested after authorities say they led police on a pursuit the wrong way down Interstate 80. Friday around 11:45 p.m., the North Platte Police Department responded to a disturbance at The Flying J truck stop. A Dodge Durango fled from the scene,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
WOWT

Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. In the video provided to 6 News, the OPD SUV — with emergency lights on — appears to be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart of Omaha. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Hoffart was going north on Highway 50. The pickup was going south on Hwy. 50, and turning left to go east on Chandler Road just before the collision at 2:39 p.m.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing Friday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a man for a deadly stabbing at a Senior Living Apartment. 62-year-old Gooden Townsell was arrested for the homicide of 40-year-old Dontae Berry. Omaha police responded to a stabbing at 1:15 p.m. near South 26th Street and St Mary's Avenue on Friday.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Saturday night accident claims second victim

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Amber Jackson, of Fremont, passed away Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center. Officers said Jackson was driving a van on County Road 19 when a car driven by 48-year-old Victor Fontanez-Perez, of Fremont, collided at the Highway 30 intersection. The van then veered off the road and hit a power pole.
York News-Times

York native dies following motorcycle accident

LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash. He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise...
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Critical, serious injuries in Omaha crash Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities responded to a crash at the Interstate 680 southbound ramp to West Dodge Rd. on Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. Police say one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and another individual was transported with serious injuries. The vehicle was driving toward...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Excessively fast and extremely dangerous': NSP cracks down on speeding drivers

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol was on the ground and in the air Sunday, trying to catch speeding drivers as people are dying on the roads. The patrol said law enforcement agencies across the country reported an increase in deadly crashes, so the state patrol launched a special enforcement to crack down on dangerous behavior on the roads.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in West Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this Monday. According to Omaha Public Works, 144th Street between F Street and C Circle/144th Frontage Road will have all lanes closed for two days starting Monday, July 18. The closure is for...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy