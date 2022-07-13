ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jill Duggar Dillard, husband Derick Dillard welcome baby boy

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NCSq_0gdzf02h00

Reality TV star Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, welcomed a new addition to their family last week.

According to People magazine and E! News, the couple’s third child, a baby boy named Frederick “Freddy” Michael Dillard, arrived July 7 via cesarean section. The newborn, who joins older brothers Israel David and Samuel Scott, weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long, the outlets reported.

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler,’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,’” the pair wrote on their family blog Monday, adding that the name is a tribute to both Derick, 33, and his late father, Rick.

The post added that Duggar Dillard, 31, and the baby “are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon.”

The news came after the “Counting On” alum suffered a miscarriage last fall, E! reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Duggar Dillard
OK! Magazine

Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison

Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas. Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Celebrates Daughter Mykelti’s Pregnancy With Twins

Christine Brown is going to be a grandma again! The 50-year-old reality star proudly shared that her daughter Mykelti, 26, is pregnant with twins with her husband Antonio Padron. The Sister Wives star seemed excited to have two more little ones in her life in an adorable Instagram post on Thursday, June 23. Christine is already a grandma to Mykelti and Tony’s older daughter Avalon, 14 months.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Introduces Her Newborn Twins With Husband Joshua Efird 1 Month After Giving Birth: Photos

Back-to-back babies! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon who welcomed twins with Joshua Efird earlier this year, offered a glimpse at the newest additions to their family. In the photos, Shannon, 22, and Efird, 25, are joined by daughter Ella, 4, and son Bentley Jameson, 11 months. The former reality star's younger sister Alanna "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Baby Boy#Cox Media Group
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star's Sister Is Pregnant With Twins

The Teen Mom family is adding two new members! Victoria Messer, sister of Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer, confirmed Sunday that she and her husband, Royer Rodriguez, are expecting twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple shared their big news on Instagram while sharing footage of their big reveal, which entailed tossing powder-filled baseballs into the air and hitting them with a bat. When Rodriguez hit his, blue powder exploded, and Victoria was covered in pink powder upon smacking hers down.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Duggar Family News: All of the Evidence That Hints at a Big Move for Anna Duggar

Anna Duggar’s life is in a weird place right now. Following Josh Duggar’s December 2021 conviction, Anna began operating as a single parent. Still, she remained in Arkansas. Now that Josh has been transferred to a federal prison in Texas, Duggar family followers think Anna will be following him. It’s not just a wild theory, either. There is a lot of evidence suggesting Anna could move in the coming months.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
In Touch Weekly

Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Growing Baby Bump in Photos as She and Tarek El Moussa Await Baby No. 1

She’s pregnant! Heather Rae Young and husband Tarek El Moussa are over the moon about expecting their first child together and showing off her growing baby bump. The couple announced via Instagram on July 13, “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” along with pictures of her burgeoning belly in a white slip dress taken by photographer Christina Cernik.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Lilly Ghalichi Welcomes Baby #2

The “Shahs of Sunset” star and her husband Dara Mir welcomed a baby boy named Kashton on Friday. Lilly announced the news on Instagram, along with posting some gorgeous black-and-white photos of the family in the hospital. See the photos here. The reality star wrote, “Mom and Dad...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Reveals She Is Pregnant

Two new members of the Sister Wives family are on their way! Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, are expecting twins just 14 months after welcoming daughter Avalon. The 26-year-old reality television star, daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, shared the big news on social media Thursday alongside sweet photos with her firstborn and husband.
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy