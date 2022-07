Anna Kafkalias was delighted to spot a Le Creuset casserole worth £270 on sale in a charity shop for £20. There was a single snag – it had lost its lid. On impulse, she contacted Le Creuset to ask if lids could be bought separately. “The customer service agent said that they had some ex-display items and would be happy to send me one for free,” she says. “She even asked what colour I wanted. I received it within a week. I wasn’t even asked to pay postage.”

