Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Tipton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lee, St. Francis, eastern Poinsett, southwestern Mississippi, Crittenden, Cross and southwestern Tipton Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1205 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Trumann to 6 miles northeast of Cherry Valley to near Vanndale to near Fair Oaks. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Memphis, Forrest City, Marion, Wynne, Trumann, Marked Tree, Earle, Lepanto, Parkin, Wilson, Madison, Tyronza, Palestine, Village Creek State Park, Cherry Valley, Joiner, Caldwell, Crawfordsville, Edmondson and Dyess. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0