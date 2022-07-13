ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; St. Francis Strong...

Special Weather Statement issued for Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Tipton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lee, St. Francis, eastern Poinsett, southwestern Mississippi, Crittenden, Cross and southwestern Tipton Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1205 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Trumann to 6 miles northeast of Cherry Valley to near Vanndale to near Fair Oaks. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Memphis, Forrest City, Marion, Wynne, Trumann, Marked Tree, Earle, Lepanto, Parkin, Wilson, Madison, Tyronza, Palestine, Village Creek State Park, Cherry Valley, Joiner, Caldwell, Crawfordsville, Edmondson and Dyess. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Lonoke, Monroe, Prairie, Pulaski, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Faulkner; Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie; Pulaski; White; Woodruff Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Woodruff, Prairie, Lonoke, southeastern Faulkner, northern Monroe, southern White and northeastern Pulaski Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Colt to near Des Arc to near Cabot. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. The outflow boundary associated with this line of storms has a history of producing 30 to 40 mph wind gusts, and possibly up to 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Cabot... Downtown Little Rock Lonoke... Brinkley Des Arc... Clarendon Hazen... De Valls Bluff North Little Rock Airport... Little Rock AFB Beebe... Ward Vilonia... Carlisle Austin in Lonoke County... Argenta This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 137 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 151 and 218. Interstate 530 near mile marker 1. Interstate 630 near mile marker 1. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Koochiching; North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Koochiching and northern St. Louis Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kettle Falls, to near Loman, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crane Lake around 105 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Assumption; Lafourche; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thibodaux, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Supreme, Boutte and Bayou Cane. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

