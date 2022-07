Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A lawsuit has been filed to try to disqualify a Republican candidate from the governor’s race. The complaint says Ryan Kelley should be declared an “insurrectionist” because of his role in the U.S. Capitol riot in 2021. Kelley is charged with four misdemeanors. The U.S. Constitution says anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. and has taken an oath to support the constitution cannot hold office. Kelley took an oath in 2019 when he was a planning commissioner in a Michigan community. Republicans say Democrats are simply trying to “meddle” in the GOP primary. Kelley is one of five candidates in the Aug. 2nd Republican primary. The winner will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

