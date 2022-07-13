Morning Report: Ex-COO Set to Testify Under Oath

A lot of ink has been spilled in the past year on the efforts to reform San Diego’s trash collection, and the discussion has been intense. What has not garnered as much attention though is our city’s Net-Zero carbon pledge. Currently San Diego has a goal to reach net-zero emissions — that is emitting as much carbon as we remove — by 2035. This is an incredibly lofty goal and it’s also largely seen as symbolic as the current Climate Action Plan has no solution for the roughly 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide that the city needs to remove from the atmosphere. Many attempts to capture or sequester carbon dioxide rely on environmental efforts like tree planting or marshland restoration, and while those are important and beneficial, San Diego will need a lot more than that to meet its ambitious pledge.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO