San Diego, CA

Morning Report: Ex-COO Set to Testify Under Oath

By Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
 4 days ago
Former city Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell is set to testify under oath next week following a subpoena from attorneys representing the city and allegations by the City Attorney’s Office that she ordered that city records be destroyed. Attorneys for both the city and former city real estate...

