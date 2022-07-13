ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Tunica by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tunica Strong thunderstorms...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lee, eastern St. Francis, southeastern Poinsett, southwestern Mississippi, Crittenden, southeastern Cross, southwestern Tipton and western Shelby Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dyess to 7 miles northeast of Earle to near Jennette to Madison. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Memphis, Forrest City, Marion, Millington, Earle, Hughes, Madison, Tyronza, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Joiner, Crawfordsville, Edmondson, Dyess, Horseshoe Lake, Widener, Sunset, Gilmore, Bassett and Anthonyville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Lonoke, Monroe, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Prairie, southeastern Lonoke, Monroe, north central Jefferson and northern Arkansas Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wheatley to near De Valls Bluff to Meto. Movement was south at 30 mph. The outflow boundary associated with this line of storms has a long history of producing 30 to 40, and even up to 50 mph wind gusts. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stuttgart... Lonoke Brinkley... Clarendon Hazen... De Valls Bluff England... Carlisle Holly Grove... Humphrey Fredonia... Humnoke Almyra... Ulm Roe... Alfrey Allendale... Dobbs Landing McCreanor... Stuttgart Municipal Airport This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 173 and 218. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Lonoke, Monroe, Prairie, Pulaski, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Faulkner; Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie; Pulaski; White; Woodruff Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Woodruff, Prairie, Lonoke, southeastern Faulkner, northern Monroe, southern White and northeastern Pulaski Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Colt to near Des Arc to near Cabot. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. The outflow boundary associated with this line of storms has a history of producing 30 to 40 mph wind gusts, and possibly up to 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Cabot... Downtown Little Rock Lonoke... Brinkley Des Arc... Clarendon Hazen... De Valls Bluff North Little Rock Airport... Little Rock AFB Beebe... Ward Vilonia... Carlisle Austin in Lonoke County... Argenta This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 137 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 151 and 218. Interstate 530 near mile marker 1. Interstate 630 near mile marker 1. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy