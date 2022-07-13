Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Faulkner; Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie; Pulaski; White; Woodruff Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Woodruff, Prairie, Lonoke, southeastern Faulkner, northern Monroe, southern White and northeastern Pulaski Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Colt to near Des Arc to near Cabot. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. The outflow boundary associated with this line of storms has a history of producing 30 to 40 mph wind gusts, and possibly up to 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Cabot... Downtown Little Rock Lonoke... Brinkley Des Arc... Clarendon Hazen... De Valls Bluff North Little Rock Airport... Little Rock AFB Beebe... Ward Vilonia... Carlisle Austin in Lonoke County... Argenta This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 137 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 151 and 218. Interstate 530 near mile marker 1. Interstate 630 near mile marker 1. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

