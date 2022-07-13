Special Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lee, eastern St. Francis, southeastern Poinsett, southwestern Mississippi, Crittenden, southeastern Cross, southwestern Tipton and western Shelby Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dyess to 7 miles northeast of Earle to near Jennette to Madison. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Memphis, Forrest City, Marion, Millington, Earle, Hughes, Madison, Tyronza, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Joiner, Crawfordsville, Edmondson, Dyess, Horseshoe Lake, Widener, Sunset, Gilmore, Bassett and Anthonyville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO