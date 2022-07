The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final will be a battle between two familiar foes: the U.S. Women’s National Team and Canada. Both teams already used the tournament to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup since each squad finished first in its respective group, but with a trophy and a ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on the line, the stakes will definitely be high.

