Adobe Photoshop Prime Day discounts help you create the best photos

By Chris Hachey
 4 days ago
It’s amazing what you can do with a camera these days. Some of the best photos that you take are going to be on your phone. But if you’re looking to get the most out of your creativity with photos, you need to consider utilizing some software. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can Adobe Photoshop for a premium price.

If you’re aiming to become an influencer, create content from home, or just want your family photos to look good, Adobe Photoshop is a good idea. It’s just one of the great Prime Day deals you’re going to find right now.

Take a look at the Amazon Prime Day hub where you’ll see all the deals. But make sure you check out the BGR mega post where all the best deals that our readers are sure to love are. Here is more info on the Adobe Photoshop Prime Day deals.

Do more from your computer with Adobe Photoshop

If you’re looking for the best possible version of Adobe Photoshop, you should choose Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2022. You’ll get the best settings and options to take your photos and videos to the next level. This features Adobe AI Sensei Technology, where the automated options handle a lot of the duties.

You can warp any photo to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more. Adding overlays or 3D camera motion and then saving them as MP4s is possible. You’ll love 87 guided edits. The real plus is being able to add fun animated overlays to videos and bring out details in video shadows.

It allows you to make video and photo slideshows with new styles, as well as add inspirational quote graphics and create animated social posts. Usually, this is $149.99 for a Mac or a PC and it’s worth it. But thanks to the deal, it’s only $89.99.

Just focus on photographs

If you’re more focused on enhancing your photographs, you should choose Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022. This provides you with a lot of the same effects as the aforementioned version, such as Adobe Sensei AI technology for the opportunity to turn photos into art.

You’ll get 60 guided edits to craft the perfect versions of your photos. There are built-in prints and gift services, so you can make art that you’ll want to hang on your wall. Plus, this makes it easy to send your creations to social media.

The updated software is incredibly simple to use. This is down 40% to just $59.99 for a limited time.

Make sure you hurry up and snag these before it’s too late!

Comments / 0

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR's big Prime Day deals roundup and you'll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
15 trending Prime Day deals everyone's buying in 2022

Prime Day 2022 has been nothing short of phenomenal so far. Amazon promised us millions of deals for Prime subscribers around the world, and it delivered. As you can see in our main Prime Day 2022 deals roundup, there are so many spectacular sales this year. But what are the best trending deals so far for Prime Day 2022?
5 high-profile Netflix releases that'll have everyone talking next week

The slew of Netflix releases that debut on the streaming platform each week always have something for everyone, from quirky movies to foreign TV shows, reality series, and much more. Next week, however, there's no question what the (literally) biggest new Netflix title will be. That honor goes to The Gray Man, a Russo Brothers-directed spy thriller with a star-studded cast and a $200 million price tag.
National French Fry Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap fries

As exciting as Amazon's annual sales event is, Prime Day is not the only way to score great deals this week. Wednesday, July 13th also happens to be National French Fry Day. We don't know anything about the origin of this holiday, but we do know that some of the biggest fast food chains in the US are participating. Scroll down to find out where you need to go to grab free or cheap fries to celebrate National French Fry Day.
