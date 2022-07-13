ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today - 7/13: Stocks End Down On Inflation Shock; Twitter v Musk Battle Intensifies

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehUsW_0gdzbTS700

Stocks finished lower Wednesday, while the dollar traded firmer against its global peers and oil prices steadied, as investors picked through a key reading of June inflation prior to the start of trading.

U.S. inflation accelerated to a fresh forty-year high last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Wednesday, challenging bets that consumer price pressures are starting to peak in the world's biggest economy.

The headline consumer price index for the month of June was estimated to have risen 9.1% from last year, up from the 8.6% pace recorded in May and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 8.8%. The June reading was the fastest since December of 1981.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing a 48.8% chance of a 100 basis point rate hike late this month, as well as a 36.1% chance of a similar-sized move in September, a bet that was essentially at 0% just a week ago.

Inflation prospects for the world's biggest economy, where consumer prices are accelerating at the fastest pace in forty years, remain the flashpoint for both U.S. stocks as investors, analysts and economists attempt to gauge its impact on both GDP growth and central bank reactions.

Global stocks, as well, are pointedly tracking U.S. inflation data, as well as the Federal Reserve's likely response, as the dollar trades near its highest levels in 20 years, adding further pressures on non-dollar economies as they purchase oil, gas and other commodities in overseas markets.

An easing of the core, however, as well as bets that year-over-year comparisons for headline inflation will get easier over the coming months, could mean inflation pressures have peaked just at the right time: debate remains as to whether the U.S. economy has slipped into recession, given the strength of the labor market, and a slowdown in inflation prospects could compel the Fed to pause its rate hike cycle later in the autumn.

The inflation reading teed-up the unofficial start of the second-quarter earnings season, with June quarter updates from JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JP Morgan Chase & Co. Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report expected before the end of the week.

Collective S&P 500 earnings are forecast to rise by 5.8% from last year to a share-weighted $465.3 billion, with energy and industrials pacing the anticipated gains.

The bond market's recession warning, however, continues to flash red, with the steepest inversion of the yield curve since 2007 and the weakest demand for a 10-year note auction in more than two years during yesterday's $33 billion sale.

Benchmark 2-year Treasury note yields are trading at 3.134% while 10-year notes are pegged at 2.913%. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, was marked 0.06% lower at 108.01.

Europe's Stoxx 600, the region-wide benchmark, closed 0.9% lower in Frankfurt after the euro traded below parity against the U.S. dollar for the first time since 2002, while Asia's MSCI ex-Japan index fell 0.47%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished down .045% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208 points, or 0.67%, to 30,772. The tech-focused Nasdaq lost 0.15% on the back of lower Treasury bond yields.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report shares rose 7.9% after it sued billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO Elon Musk in a Delaware court for failing to complete his $44 billion takeover of the social media group.

"Musk apparently believes that he -- unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law -- is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," the Twitter suit read.

"For Musk, it would seem, Twitter, the interests of its stockholders, the transaction Musk agreed to, and the court process to enforce it all constitute an elaborate joke."

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report fell 4.6% after it posted softer-than-expected second quarter earnings as fuel, staff overtime and customer re-booking costs ate into the carrier's bottom line.

In other markets, global oil prices steadied in overnight trading, following yesterday's slump to a three-month low, while domestic gas prices extended their longest streak of declines since the pandemic.

Data from the AAA motor club indicates that U.S. gas prices eased to a national average of around $4.631 per gallon Wednesday, down more than 2 cents from Tuesday and the lowest in more than a month.

Prices have now fallen for around 27 consecutive days, the longest streak of declines since 2020, and are well of the June all-time high of $5.107 per gallon - but are still some 47.2% higher than the same period last year.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

A Sad Bill Gates Makes a Huge Announcement

Bill Gates is sad. The co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report turned philanthropist laments the direction the world is heading. In a series of tweets, Gates lists what he calls "setbacks" over the past two years, as if to say that our world is regressing on so many issues.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stock#U S Economy#The Cme Group#The Federal Reserve
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy