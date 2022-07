LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Today we broke a record high here in Lawton of 110 degrees! This record was set back in 2006. Temperatures are going to stay hot as we go through the evening. Temperatures are expected to still be in the triple digits until sunset when temps will be down in the upper 90s. Skies will be mostly clear as clouds will be starting to move out as the front moves through. A weak front is making its through Oklahoma and Texas but unfortunately the only effects it will have is change in wind direction.

LAWTON, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO