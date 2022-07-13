Grant awarded for ‘drunk goggles’

Kenneth Lee Arquette, age 66, loving, husband, father, grandfather and son passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1956, in Bay City, Michigan to Leo & Edna (Kitzman) Arquette. He married the love of his life Patricia Ransier on December 28, 1988 in Standish, Michigan. He retired from General Motors after years of service. He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the UAW Local 699, sons of the American Legion, the Eagles Club, and a lifetime member of Harley’s Owner Group. He was known for his love of woodworking, camping, hunting, riding his Harley and tinkering in the garage, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

