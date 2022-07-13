Grant awarded for ‘drunk goggles’

HOUGHTON LAKE – The Roscommon County Community Foundation (RCCF) is excited to announce that Houghton Lake Community Schools (HLCS) was awarded a $400 grant to complete funding for the Drug Busters Program. The Drug Busters Program...
REGION – Landowners with property in Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties who want to create deer habitat are invited to apply by Aug. 1 for Michigan Department of Natural Resources funding. The DNR’s Deer Private Land Assistance Network grant program supports habitat improvement projects on...
BAY CITY, MI - A Bay County attorney is challenging the incumbent county clerk for the Democratic spot on the November ballot. Attorney Ed Czuprynski is running against incumbent Kathleen Zanotti in the Aug. 2 primary for the Bay County Clerk position. The winner will move onto the Nov. 8 general election to face Republican Janis Taylor, who has no opponent in the primary.
Otsego County Commissioners voted on a new County Administrator Thursday, but it didn’t come without controversy. Matt Barresi was selected as the new County Administrator by Otsego County Commissioners Thursday afternoon. Barresi is the current director of the Gaylord Regional Airport. “It’s an honor to be selected and to...
BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties is facing a federal tax evasion charge. As of July 7, Jose M. Costilla, 45, is charged with one count of filing false tax return in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The felony is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of $100,000, or $500,000 if the charged entity is a corporation.
“Everything’s more expensive and it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse.”. The consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, a new four-decade high. People in Traverse City say they’re unhappy with the continued rise in prices. “It effects everything even right now. I mean...
GRAYLING – Wellington Farm USA (where it’s always 1930) is hosting its annual Quilt and Craft Show on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free for visitors. Wellington is also seeking vendors for people with talent creating quilt and craft items for the show. They have quilts on display that are more than 100 years old, right up to those created with modern day processes and materials.
A Wednesday night fire at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds is being ruled non-intentional for now, but investigators would like to talk to three persons of interest seen fleeing the burning barn. In the middle of the Gladwin County Fair week, a fire broke out at about 9:50 p.m. in a...
A former Mt. Pleasant resident is remembered for tirelessly working on behalf of a charitable fund that provided emergency assistance to Isabella County residents and Central Michigan University students. Sally Goodrow, 88, died in her sleep following a short illness earlier this week in Nebraska. Goodrow had moved there from...
An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service fired a gun at a wanted fugitive during a five-hour standoff in Clare on Wednesday afternoon. The standoff took place following a high-speed chase the previous day that started with a trespassing complaint and ended in the End of the World. Officers with...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The state department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) laid out the likely timeline during a virtual meeting Tuesday night for repairing the dams that failed in May 2020 draining four lakes. “If that timeline upholds then construction will begin in about 2024 with Sanford...
The Mecosta County board of commissioner will hold a public hearing on a petition to annex a portion of land in Fork Township during its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Mecosta County Services Building.
Kenneth Lee Arquette, age 66, loving, husband, father, grandfather and son passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1956, in Bay City, Michigan to Leo & Edna (Kitzman) Arquette. He married the love of his life Patricia Ransier on December 28, 1988 in Standish, Michigan. He retired from General Motors after years of service. He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the UAW Local 699, sons of the American Legion, the Eagles Club, and a lifetime member of Harley’s Owner Group. He was known for his love of woodworking, camping, hunting, riding his Harley and tinkering in the garage, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) granted an administrative declaration of disaster for Otsego County after a deadly tornado in May, also after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for a major disaster declaration. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the SBA’s disaster...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Northwestern Michigan College has posted an update on Facebook after previously stating the Fine Arts building was closed due to a "possible safety issue." "The Fine Arts building on NMC's main campus is reopen after Traverse City Police determined there was no credible...
MECOSTA COUNTY — A single vehicle car crash on U.S. 131 sent eight people to the hospital Monday evening. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, about 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 11, deputies responded to U.S. 131 near Old State Road for a report of a single vehicle personal injury accident with entrapment. Police say a 16-year-old driver, from Grand Rapids, traveling southbound on U.S. 131, allegedly overcorrected after striking the rumble strip, sending the vehicle off the left side of the highway and hitting a tree.
BANGOR TWP, MI — A 25-year-old Bay County man has died a couple of days after a tree fell on him. Samuel R. Jajo died from injuries he suffered in a July 12 incident, confirmed Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham on the morning of Friday, July 15. About...
Grand Traverse County commissioners voted 4-2 Tuesday to remove two county appointees on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health (CMH) Authority board, alleging they had engaged in neglect of official duty or misconduct in office. Commissioners who supported the motion said appointees Nicole Miller and Justin Reed failed to follow the county commission’s directive to investigate CMH Interim CEO Joanie Blamer, while those who opposed the motion said there was no evidence to support allegations of misconduct and worried the county could be sued over the removals. The tense meeting provoked extensive debate, with one of the two commissioners who requested the removal discussion – Penny Morris – ultimately abstaining from the vote.
CORRECTIONS: Gladwin and Midland county commissioners will vote on special assessment proposals that would cost Midland and Gladwin county lakeside property owners an average $180 annually from 2022-24. A previous version of this report inaccurately reported other homeowners in both counties could pay for the special assessment proposals. The boards...
If working outside among Michigan's incredible forests, dunes, and rivers and helping native wildlife sounds up your alley, check out these positions!. The U.S. National Forest Service is hiring in Michigan. The Huron-Manistee National Forests is looking to hire eight permanent seasonal wildlife technician positions. The nearly one-million-acre Huron-Manistee National...
BAY CITY, MI — Pincanna, a vertically-integrated cannabis company, is hiring to fill various positions at its growing and processing facility in Pinconning, about 23 miles north of Bay City. The company is hosting a hiring event and conducting open interviews from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to...
