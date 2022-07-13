ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton Lake, MI

Grant awarded for ‘drunk goggles’

By Mark Constance
Up North Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON LAKE – The Roscommon County Community Foundation (RCCF) is excited to announce that Houghton Lake Community Schools (HLCS) was awarded a $400 grant to complete funding for the Drug Busters Program. The Drug Busters Program...

