Marvel has now been criticized by a group of VFX artists who have formerly worked for the studio over its poor working conditions and underpayment of staff. The flow of comments was kicked off by Reddit user Independent-Ad419, who started a thread titled “I am quite frankly sick and tired of working on Marvel shows.” The post went on to claim that “Marvel has probably the worst methodology of production and VFX management out there. They can never fix the look for the show before more than half the allocated time for the show is over. The artists working on Marvel shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they put in.”

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO