ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Vatican names 3 women to office that vets bishop nominations

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuAZE_0gdzZqYS00

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday named three women to serve as members of the Vatican office that vets bishop nominations, in another first for women to have a say in Catholic Church governance.

The Dicastery for Bishops oversees the work of most of the church’s 5,300 bishops, who run dioceses around the world. The dicastery’s members, who include cardinals, bishops and now women, meet periodically to evaluate proposed new bishops whose names are forwarded by Vatican ambassadors. The ambassadors usually come up with three candidates for each opening after consulting with local church members.

The pope still makes the final call and can bypass candidates proposed by his ambassadors and then vetted by the dicastery. But the addition of women into the consultation process is nevertheless significant and a response to calls to break up the all-male clerical hierarchy of the Holy See and demands that women have a greater say in church decision-making.

The new members are Sister Raffaella Petrini, who already holds a high-ranking Vatican position as the secretary general of the Vatican City State, which runs the Vatican Museums and other administrative parts of the territory.

Also named was Sister Yvonne Reungoat, former superior general of the Daughters of Mary the Helper, a religious order also known as the Salesian Sisters; as well as a laywoman, Maria Lia Zervino, president of a Catholic women’s umbrella group, the World Union of Female Catholic Organizations.

Church doctrine reserves the priesthood for men, given Christ’s apostles were male. Women have often complained they have a second-class status in the church, even though they do the lion’s share of its work running schools, hospitals and passing the faith from generation to generation.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
Upworthy

This hymnal is helping LGBTQ+ Christians keep the faith: 'Churches must state who is welcome'

For many folks in the queer community who grew up in Christian households, faith can be a complex subject. Jeannette Lindholm, a professor and hymn writer based in Salem, Massachusetts, was raised in an evangelical Christian church. While she has incredible memories of religious music, her early years of faith were marred by a strong dissonance. This is because her hometown, congregation and even her family considered her sexuality a sin. To change experiences of faith for other LGTBQ+ folks, Lindholm has dedicated her life to studying music, feminism and theology. She has since contributed to a collection of LGBTQ+-affirming hymns compiled by the Hymn Society, a 100-year-old institution for religious music, CNN reports.
SALEM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Pope Francis
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#The Dicastery For Bishops#The Vatican Museums#The World Union Of Female
The Independent

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican, which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about...
RELIGION
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Army medic goes viral for attack on Roe v Wade decision: ‘How am I supposed to support this country’

A US army medic has publicly slammed the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, which affirmed the right to abortion care for the past 50 years, in a viral video. The medic’s lament, posted just hours after the court’s judgement on 24 June, has only now gone viral after it was shared by alt-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec on Twitter.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy