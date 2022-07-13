OK, this massive Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga discount is just silly
You can currently save an impressive £20 on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch versions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
We weren't expecting this year's Prime Day to be as much of a banger as it's become, and a massive £20 discount on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a good example. You can currently get the PS5 version for £29.99 at Amazon (was £49.99) (opens in new tab), and the same is true of the PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch equivalents.
Considering the fact that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga only recently came out, this new addition to the Prime Day gaming deals is cracking value. It's never been cheaper, and we can't imagine it'll drop any further in price over the course of today, so jumping on it now before it vanishes back into the ether from whence it came is probably a good idea (seriously, we've seen prices yo-yo on multiple products throughout the last 24 hours).
You'll find these offers below, and more Prime Day video game deals can be found further down the page.
Today's best Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deals
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £20 - This new Lego Star Wars game has never been cheaper, so if you're thinking of grabbing it, you won't get a better chance today.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4) | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £20 - If you want the PS4 version of Lego Star Wars, you'll be pleased to hear that it's also on offer. We can't imagine it'll hang around, so move fast if you want it.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox One/Series X) | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £20 - That's a ridiculous saving on one of the bigger games of 2022 so far, and we're surprised to see it drop so low in price already.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £20 - Considering how recently this game came out (and how good it is), that's a plan daft saving. We're not complaining, of course; this is an excellent couch co-op game so is perfect for Switch.
