ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

This $99 video doorbell is an affordable Nest Doorbell alternative with local storage

By Harish Jonnalagadda
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

IMILAB isn't a brand you'd be familiar with; the Chinese manufacturer got its start back in 2014, and in recent years it has started offering its smart home products outside China.

The brand has a few indoor and outdoor security cameras, and its latest product is a wireless video doorbell that sets its sights squarely on the Nest Doorbell . Dubbed Smart Video Doorbell, it has a 4MP module and records at up to 2.5K resolution. It has a 150-degree field of view, and the 5200mAh battery is touted to last six months on a full charge — just like the Nest Doorbell.

There are a few areas where IMILAB's doorbell does a better job than Google. For one thing, the package includes a chime as standard, so you don't have to use an additional Nest device to get alerts when someone rings the doorbell. The second differentiator is local storage; there's a slot for an SD card, and you can locally storage footage. The video doorbell is launching in a few months for $139, but you can get it right now for $99 .

I used the IMILAB video doorbell for just over two weeks now, and there is a lot to like. The installation itself was very straightforward, and the doorbell has two parts: the doorbell itself that affixes outside, and the gateway that acts as the chime.

Before installing the doorbell, you'll need to set it up with the IMILAB app. This is fairly straightforward, and it took just a few minutes to do so. After that, all that's left is slotting the doorbell outside and connecting the gateway to a wall socket.

As for day-to-day use, the IMILAB doorbell nails the basics. It delivers alerts instantly to the phone, and the quality of the sensor itself is fantastic. The fish-eye lens does a good job covering the area immediately outside the door, and it's easy enough to set up zones and activate motion detection. Even if you miss an alert, you can look through the event history to see recorded footage.

Best of all, the doorbell itself has IP66 water resistance — so it'll withstand inclement weather just fine. It also has a built-in mic so you can talk through the doorbell, a feature that's particularly handy for me as I get a lot of packages. I'm not sure if the doorbell will last six months on a single charge, but based on my usage, it should be good for at least four months.

The only issue with the doorbell is that it's limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, so you will need a standalone SSID broadcasting over 2.4GHz to set up and use the device. IMILAB has its own cloud storage service that lets you store footage in the cloud (it uses AWS), but I went with local storage.

All things considered, the IMILAB video doorbell is a great choice if you want a wireless video doorbell with a good image quality and local storage — in fact, this is among the best security cameras with local storage . The doorbell will retail for $139, but because it's still being crowdfunded, you can get your hands on it for $99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARqz2_0gdzY9A100

IMILAB Video Doorbell: $139 $99 at Kickstarter

IMILAB's video doorbell gets the basics right. It has a high-quality sensor that records resolution in 2.5K, motion detection works well, there's local storage, and it has IP66 water resistance. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
Android Central

"Gaming" SD Cards, are they worth looking into?

Do "gaming" SD Cards make a difference and are they worth looking into?. I'm inferring that 'Gaming' cards are faster and may have better durability...typically good. Right? However, many newer Android phones don't take an SD card any longer. If it's an older phone I don't know how much benefit you'd get from a faster SD card as the phone's hardware may not be able to benefit from the faster SD storage. A newer phone that allows SD storage might see some benefit but I have a feeling it'd be minimal. My 2 cents.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Pixel 6 Pro "UC" Turning Off and Off Repeatedly (dozens/minute)

I got my Pixel 6 about two months ago and unlike many, haven't had any of the various issues that people are posting about. That being said, I've noticed that while I'm in my office, my "UC" indicator comes and goes frequently. By frequently it can be dozens of times per minute. The phone still shows 5G the entire time but "UC" symbol on the phone comes and goes. I can't be 100% sure but I believe this is causing some battery issues while I'm in office.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Disable navigation gestures

Not that I'm aware of but if your using gesture you control the sensitivity. Thanks for that. I lowered it and found another setting that might work as you see in the pictures. It raises the keyboard from being right on top of the gesture bars. 07-13-2022 09:13 PM. Like...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Doorbell#The Nest#Imilab#Chinese#4mp
Digital Trends

70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung, LG, and TCL from $500

Prime Day deals are in full swing right now, and we’ve taken a look at the best of the bunch. If you’re looking for the perfect 70-inch TV Prime Day deal for you, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all the best deals going on right now, including TVs from popular brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. Covering plenty of price ranges, there’s sure to be something here for you. Read on while we take you through the 70-inch TV Prime Day deals going on right now.
SHOPPING
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
TECHNOLOGY
Jenn Leach

Former Target employee shares store secrets

Target is a loved retailer among consumers, especially Gen Z shoppers. This poll revealed that Target was one of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S. It's not the cheapest shopping option yet, but it's bringing in consumers in hordes because of its high-quality products, curated options, and they're truly trying to become America's easiest place to shop.
Android Central

Best Aux cable

I am looking for an Aux cable to stream music from my Note 9 with that beloved headphone jack. I have one already currently that works fine, but I am wondering if the quality is better from brand to brand? I am looking at one from Anker and they are usually top notch.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love this shoe — and it's just $29 for Prime Day

On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers? Well, one of Amazon’s bestselling shoes — the Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes — do the work of high-end designer sneakers minus the price tag. And they're down to $29 for Prime Day!
SHOPPING
Android Central

S20+5G Verizon Question

If I switch my carrier from Verizon to Spectrum on my S20+5G how will that affect future updates? What will happen when Android 13 launches, will the phone receive it from Verizon or Spectrum? If I change, I will have to change the sim card, so I am curious about updates and that will impact my decision to switch or not.
CELL PHONES
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
thebrag.com

Get a free pizza with the new and improved Domino’s app

In the middle of winter, a hot and fresh pizza never goes amiss. And when it’s free? That’s even more enticing. Thanks to the new Domino’s app, customers can grab a free pizza to fight off the cold and wet weather. After ordering through the app for...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart’s cheap Android tablet is even cheaper for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day, the annual celebration of capitalism in all its forms, is finally here, and this year’s celebration means you can pick up Walmart’s cheapest tablet for even lower than usual. Out of the entire list of today’s sales, this is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals that you can’t afford to miss if you need a cheap and cheerful Android tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Vwar Stratos 2 Pro smartwatch launches with 1.39-in AMOLED screen and 8 GB storage

The Vwar Stratos 2 Pro smartwatch is now available globally. The new model is a follow-up to the recently released Vwar Stratos 2, with many similarities between the two devices. For example, both gadgets have SpO2 and heart rate monitors, and they can help you to track your sleep. You can also use the watches to log your exercise with built-in GPS tracking and multiple sports modes from which to choose.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy