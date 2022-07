Amazon Prime Day brought a flurry of deals earlier this week, but just because the shopping event has come and gone doesn't mean all of those savings have disappeared. In fact, there are a number of good tech deals still lingering today, so you still have the chance to save some money if you missed out a few days ago. Amazon's own Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $30 at the moment, only $5 more than it was on Prime Day proper, and the Echo Show 5 Kids is also on sale for $50. Apple's AirPods Pro are still at their Prime Day price of $170, and things like Samsung's T7 Shield SSD, the Beats Studio Buds and Roku's Streambar remain discounted, too.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO