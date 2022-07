ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 49-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being involved in a two-car accident in the city of Rome. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Deputy Villarreal responded to the accident around 6:30 p.m. on July 15. An investigation into the incident revealed that 58-year-old Joseph Vanarsdale Jr. from Rome was operating a 2012 GMC SUV heading east on Rome New London Road and reduced his speed for a disabled vehicle on the southern shoulder of the road.

ROME, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO