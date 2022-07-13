Chadwick Boseman's family responds to star's posthumous Emmy nomination for What If

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Chadwick Boseman's family has reacted to the news that the actor has been nominated for a posthumous Emmy award. Boseman is up for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the What If…? episode that centers on T'Challa becoming Star Lord. Boseman voiced his character in four episodes of the Marvel animated series.

"What an incredible honor!" Boseman's team wrote on his Twitter account. "Thank you to the [Television Academy] for Chad's posthumous #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his role as T'Challa in the animated series #WhatIf…? from @DisneyPlus and @MarvelStudios." The official Disney Plus Twitter account replied with an emoji of two hands making a heart.

What If…? star Jeffrey Wright is also nominated in the same category for the eighth episode of season 1, while Moon Knight actor F. Murray Abraham, who voiced Khonshu in the Disney Plus show, is nominated for that series' third episode.

Marvel has been clear that Boseman will not be recast in the upcoming Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That film will see the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Dominique Thorne joins the cast as Riri Williams, while Tenoch Huerta is reportedly set to play a mystery role – and he's poked fun at fans who think pictures of him as Namor have leaked.

You can check out the full list of 2022 Emmy nominations through the link, and get up to speed on Marvel Phase 4 with our ultimate guide.

