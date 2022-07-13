County fair a highlight for coordinators, 4-H'ers & judges alike

4-H’ers like Clare Landrum enjoy showing livestock for the whole experience — not just while showing her animals in the ring, but also for the life lessons gained by working with them the many months before showtime.

“It teaches younger and older kids responsibility, and gives them something they can have pride in,” said Landrum of the qualities gained through showing at fairs. “From the day you buy your new calf, or wean a calf you raised, you work with them, walk them around the pen, set them up, wash them, brush them and make sure their hair is growing good. You also desensitize them to large crowds, weird sounds and vehicles to help calm them down so they don’t bolt while walking them in the ring.”

The 14-year-old Warsaw Willing Workers 4-H’er is among many other youth preparing for the Rice County Fair this year, set for July 20-24. This year Landrum looks forward to bringing her prospect calf, and her junior yearling heifer to the fair.

While 4-H’ers are making the final touches on their general and/or livestock projects, adult leaders are gearing up for another year of shows and displays.

Rice County 4-H Program Coordinator Kelly Chadwick said participants in this year’s fair will be slightly higher than last year.

A hybrid judging option was available for youth to participate in last year, but Chadwick said all 4-H’ers came to judge in person. Some things that had to be put on pause due to COVID-19, are coming back this year. This includes bringing the full menu back in the 4-H Food Stand and holding the 4-H Ribbon Auction on Saturday. The ribbon auction highlights exhibitors and their accomplishments during the fair.

A new offering this year, Chadwick said is an online auction available to all youth exhibiting general projects. The online auction is similar to the livestock auction. People can bid on the projects, but youth will be able to keep their projects in the end.

Signage and displays highlighting the selected projects will be available for viewing throughout the fair week. Chadwick said they will start small with a limited number of spots available in each project area. After the judging takes place, Chadwick said they will notify 4-H’ers if they made it or not, and the auction will get built from that point on.

“I’m hoping that it works out, but I know that in whatever way it plays out, we will learn and grow from it too,” Chadwick said.

Judges are an important part of the 4-H experience. They decide who earns a trip to the State Fair. They also guide 4-H’ers through the learning process and help provide feedback to youth.

Lorrie Rugg, the Master Gardener coordinator for Steele and Rice counties, is among the many judges for the Rice County Fair this year.

Boasting over 30 years of experience as a judge for both county fairs and state fairs, Rugg has also judged 4-H projects in various project areas.

“I always come away with being taught something by 4-H’ers,” Rugg said. “I make them feel as welcome as I can and hope when they walk away from the table they learn something from me as well. Judging is always a highlight of my summer.”

Rugg said 4H’ers develop public speaking skills and gain self confidence.

“It’s about making well-rounded kids,” Rugg said. “Each time you do it, you get better at it. There’s a whole lot of things that go on in that judging experience.”

Rugg said 4-H is a good opportunity for family involvement. Being able to spend time with her entire family is something Landrum has come to enjoy about showing livestock in 4-H.

“It gives us something to fall back on as a bonding thing,” Landrum said. “My cousins also do it, and they are all in sports, but I’m not, so it helps for us to have something to do together.”

Along with the looks of the 4-H’ers finished project, Rugg said the knowledge youth have about the project is also considered in the judging process.

Extension Educators encourage judges to keep in mind that the personal growth of the 4-H member is more important than the exhibit, and the project should be a means to an end, not the end itself.

Throughout her five years of showing livestock, Landrum has discovered the importance of realizing there is always time for improvement, and to be happy with whatever place is received.

“You shouldn’t go into the ring expecting to win every single class, because you are setting yourself up for disappointment and it can deter you from doing it,” Landrum said. “Stick with it, even if you have a bad year. I always just like to see what the judge is looking at, so I know how to promote my animals and place higher in the ring next time.”