DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. High pressure will drift into Iowa tonight from the west, passing through the state into tomorrow. This leads to mostly clear skies and light winds during the night, possibly even some more patchy fog into early Monday morning. During the day Monday, that high pressure center will now be to our east, close enough to keep skies dry and sunny, but in the right position for winds to begin flowing out of the south. That will result in low 90s for highs Monday, with heat indices around the mid-90s.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO