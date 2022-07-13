Denzel Perryman Talks Beanies, Miami Culture

Former Cane Denzel Perryman has his own fashion statement.

Fashion statements can be created via a haircut, a person’s shirt always being untucked, tattoos, or just about anything else that helps an individual display a style; create a certain swag.

Many athletes have shown up to a game or gone to press conferences in unique outfits, regardless of sport.

Sometimes a player dresses a specific way only when it’s a road game or even when a starting pitcher takes the mound every fifth day. Whatever it may be, athletes come up with their own creations. With former Miami player and now Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman, he has his own thing, too.

The question becomes, is a beanie a “Miami thing” like Perryman discussed? Is it more broad based than Miami culture? Whatever the answer might be, many different people continue to rock their own attire much like Perryman.

Few are more creative and passionate about fashion as NBA star Russell Westbrook. He has worn many different fashionable outfits coming in and out of NBA games. It’s not just a person either. Sometimes a specific type of shoe can be creative fashion no matter if one is an athlete or not.

How about wearing a pair of Air Force Ones from Nike? New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was wearing a specialized pair before the 2019 AFC Championship game between Kansas City and New England. They’ve been around since 1982 and still sell like hotcakes.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a sneakerhead? Who Knew? Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The famed Chuck Taylor tenna shoes have been popular for decades. Different colors and different forms of a pair of “Chucks” have come and gone. In fact, that style has gone through fads all across the United States.

Whatever the case might be, it’s fun to see what athletes, and non-athletes, like to rock. Thanks to Perryman for explaining himself and why the beanie is his thing .

