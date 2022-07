Sean Hannity recapped the various blunders Biden made while in Saudi Arabia and how the U.S. should seriously be considering the 25th amendment on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: And get this, Biden's trip is going so poorly that it's even drawing the ire of the congenital compromised, corrupt liar that is Adam Schiff. He tweeted about Biden's Saudi Arabia visit, said, quote, "If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil rich autocrats have on US foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today. One fist pump is worth a thousand words."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO