Unique mural comes to Rensselaer’s Riverfront Park

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A new mural has been completed in Rensselaer’s Riverfront Park, combining the work of students from both Doane Stuart School and the Rensselaer City School District. The students worked together to create a mosaic of 562 tiles, each uniquely decorated to showcase diversity and individuality in either student body.

Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel speaks at the unveiling of “Growing Together.” (Photo: Mayor Stammel)

A ribbon cutting is held for Rensselaer Riverfront Park’s newest addition. (Photo: Mayor Stammel)

The finished mural, called “Growing Together,” was designed by local artist Jackie Brickman. The project features puzzle piece artwork behind the mascots of both school systems, the Rensselaer Rams and the Doane Stuart Thunder Chickens.

Surrounding that is the tile mosaic, which was done in permanent marker and then sealed for durability. Down the center of the mural is a giant, ruler-like growth chart. In front is a pair of garden boxes that will serve as a community garden.

According to City of Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel, over 350 students from both schools and every grade participated in various stages of the project. “It is a beautiful gift that has been given to the City of Rensselaer and we thank each and everyone who worked on this,” said Mayor Stammel.

“Growing Together” is located on the underpass pillar across from the Dunkin’ Donuts at 448 Broadway. “Please make sure you stop by the Riverfront Park to see its beauty,” invited Mayor Stammel.

