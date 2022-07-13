ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Unique mural comes to Rensselaer’s Riverfront Park

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiggP_0gdzUz6g00

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A new mural has been completed in Rensselaer’s Riverfront Park, combining the work of students from both Doane Stuart School and the Rensselaer City School District. The students worked together to create a mosaic of 562 tiles, each uniquely decorated to showcase diversity and individuality in either student body.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DfLh_0gdzUz6g00
    Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel speaks at the unveiling of “Growing Together.” (Photo: Mayor Stammel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVxjS_0gdzUz6g00
    A ribbon cutting is held for Rensselaer Riverfront Park’s newest addition. (Photo: Mayor Stammel)

The finished mural, called “Growing Together,” was designed by local artist Jackie Brickman. The project features puzzle piece artwork behind the mascots of both school systems, the Rensselaer Rams and the Doane Stuart Thunder Chickens.

Surrounding that is the tile mosaic, which was done in permanent marker and then sealed for durability. Down the center of the mural is a giant, ruler-like growth chart. In front is a pair of garden boxes that will serve as a community garden.

Off the Beaten Path: William Street

According to City of Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel, over 350 students from both schools and every grade participated in various stages of the project. “It is a beautiful gift that has been given to the City of Rensselaer and we thank each and everyone who worked on this,” said Mayor Stammel.

“Growing Together” is located on the underpass pillar across from the Dunkin’ Donuts at 448 Broadway. “Please make sure you stop by the Riverfront Park to see its beauty,” invited Mayor Stammel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Historic fountain vandalized in Fort Plain

The Fort Plains Police Department responded to a call on Saturday, on an act of vandalism to the town's historic fountain in downtown Haslett Park. Officials said part of the historic fountain's top structure along with one of the fountain's stone birds was knocked off.
FORT PLAIN, NY
nippertown.com

Super 400 to Kick Off Rockin’ On the River at Their New Location, July 20th

TROY – On Wednesday, July 20th, Rockin’ On The River at The Waterfront kicks off with Troy rock trio Super 400 headlining the return of one of the Capital Region’s best and longest-running outdoor music series. Known far and wide for telekinetic jams and big love, Super 400 have graced the Rockin’ On The River stage many times since their formation in 1996, and are the perfect choice to play the first show in the series since 2019. To open the show, Tommy Love will join with Super 400 to form Blue Machine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Sports
Rensselaer, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Cyclists complete 400-mile tour in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of cyclists crossed the finish line at the Corning Preserve boat launch Sunday morning, completing the final leg of their 400-mile, 8-day tour across New York from Buffalo to Albany. The 24-year-old tradition has become a popular event with 750 cyclists participating this year,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mass food distribution in Gloversville Monday, July 18

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will be partnering with other local organizations to hold a mass food distribution on Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m., at the Elm Street Pavilion in Gloversville. The ‘Drive-Thru Pantry’ is a part of the organization’s mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

American Red Cross aids 3 after Averill Park fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to three individuals after a fire. The Red Cross said the fire took place on Saturday, July 16 on State Route 66 in Averill Park. The Red Cross provided financial...
AVERILL PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverfront Park#Mural#Doane Stuart School#The Rensselaer Rams#Mayo
WIBX 950

NYS to Auction off a TON of Cars, Vans, Motorcycles Next Week

Let's face it, it's a tough market out there. Inflation is high and supplies are low, but there are some places to find some relief. For example, if you don't mind driving a hot car that may or may not have been seized in a drug ring takedown, you conceivably have that chance on Tuesday July 19th. The New York State Office of General Services is holding a surplus auction, where a large number of cars, vans, trucks, SUV's and other equipment will be sold.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 Cohoes roads to close for paving on July 16

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes officials said Bridge Avenue from the 787 exit to Park Avenue, and Second Street are set to close for paving. The roads will be closed on Saturday, July 16 starting at 6 a.m. Officials said all vehicles must be removed from the street during...
COHOES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Cleanup continues after EF1 tornado touchdown in Kingston

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three days later and residents in Kingston and the surrounding area are still picking up debris from Wednesday evenings EF-1 tornado and macroburst. On Saturday, our News10 crew still saw downed and uprooted trees across the city. Utility trucks are other specialized vehicles were still on the road surveying damage. “We’ve […]
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Riverview Road in Clifton Park to close on July 19

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park officials said Riverview Road between Boyack Road and Male Drive will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, July 19 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be replacing a large cross-road culvert. Officials said the road will be closed after rush...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mayor Sheehan vetoes Albany council’s repeal of skateboarding ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a hard road uphill for skateboarders trying to kick and push towards being allowed in downtown Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she believes repealing Albany’s skateboarding ban puts other citizens in danger. “We have seniors, we have moms and dads pushing strollers, people with mobility issues, and we need to […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga businesses excited for start of track season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With doors wide open, businesses in downtown Saratoga Springs are ready for another season at the track. “I’ve been at it the last two weeks and it’s been pretty steady but even over the last couple of days, people have been coming into town,” says Shane Zanetti whose sister owns […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy’s road work schedule for week of July 18

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for roadway improvement work around the city starting July 19. Officials said all work is weather dependent and subject to change. Road improvement schedule. On July 19 starting at 6 a.m., crews will be paving Hutton Street between...
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters battle country club blaze

CATSKILL – Firefighters from Greene and Columbia counties battled a fire at the Catskill Country Club on Brooks Lane in Catskill on Saturday night. Flames shot out of windows of one of the small buildings at the facility as firefighters went to work. The fire was knocked down in...
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy