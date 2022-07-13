Why I chose I Bonds to protect my sons' inheritance from 40-year-high inflation

Everything since we entered this pandemic world seems like it comes with a mix of emotions.

One minute you can feel lucky you didn't invest any of your leftover coronavirus relief money in the stock market this year. The next minute you can practically hear 40-year-high inflation turning the dollars in your savings account into loose change.

It's those clanging coins in my sons' savings accounts that drove me in recent weeks to purchase I Bonds, a U.S. Treasury bond that fluctuates with changes in the consumer price index .

Both of them received a small inheritance from my father-in-law, who was among the first to die of COVID-19 in March 2020. That's made it all the more important that I preserve this bit of his legacy as best as I can.

Whether it's for a first car or a house down payment, this is money I hope they'll use in the next five to 10 years in memory of their grandfather.

Why did I choose I Bonds?

First, because I'm on USA TODAY's graphics team, let me show you a few numbers from this year.

Not a bad return for I Bonds, considering their returns are guaranteed.

I've been intrigued by I Bonds since one of our personal finance columnists wrote about the U.S. Treasury introducing them way back in 1998.

Yes, that's a long time ago, but I've never really had any short-term savings to protect – until now. And that's exactly what the "I" stands for: "Inflation-protected." Individuals can only invest $10,000 in one of these bonds each year.

It's probably not going to be a retirement vehicle for many people. But for those like my sons who are likely to use their money in the next few years, this is an enticing option – even though you can't count on a continued annual rate of more than 9%.

What you can count on: The I Bond protects your money from inflation. The Treasury Department sets a new rate every six months based on current inflation data. You still have until Oct. 31 to purchase a 9.62% I Bond at Treasury Direct .

The annual rate of I Bonds since their inception

Here are some other key points to consider about I Bonds:

1-year minimum: You have to hold on to the bonds for at least a year, and if you cash them in before five years, you'll lose the last three months of interest. If you do have to cash in before five years, your money will have grown much faster and just as safely as the highest-rate CD.

Rates won't fall below 0%. The semi-annual rate is the combination of an inflation rate and a fixed rate. The fixed rate has been 0% or close to it for the last decade, so it's possible – not likely – your money won't grow for six months. That's happened only twice in the program's history. And regardless of how much faith you have in the Federal Reserve, taming inflation is very likely a multimonth proposition.

You can invest $5,000 extra. While $10,000 is the annual maximum you can purchase at Treasury Direct, you can receive up to $5,000 of an income tax refund as a paper I Bond, which I've read is relatively easy to convert into an electronic format. I'm sure the Treasury has a good reason (right?) for making us jump through that hoop.

Are I Bonds a good long-term investment?

Again, for me, I Bonds are about protecting one small, short-term pile of money from inflation – not growing it.

Sure, you could purchase multiple I Bonds over the next few years and just let the interest accrue over the next 30 years or pull the money out when you need it. Either way, your money will retain its purchasing power from today onward.

Just put $10,000 in a consumer price index inflation calculator, set the initial year to 2012, and see how much the value of your money can change in a decade – one with relatively low inflation until recent months.

The calculator returns about $2,900. That's significant, but consider how $10,000 grew when invested in the S&P 500 between June 11, 2012, and June 15, 2022. Even with this year's 20% meltdown, that same $10,000 would have grown 11.2% annually to $28,955, according to Ned Davis Research .

That's the power of the markets: The longer the timeframe, the more likely your money will truly grow.

Since 1960, there have been more up than down years in the S&P 500, and only two first halves (1962 and 1970) have approached the downturn in 2022. Both 1962's and 1970's markets made sizable recoveries in the second half of those years.

Still, we remain in highly unpredictable times.

And you can pretty much expect that without some rapid changes in inflation, I'll be doubling down on I Bonds at the start of 2023. I'm not going to roll the dice for my sons with what their grandfather left them.

