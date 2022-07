Preorders are now open for those looking to buy God of War: Ragnarok in the UK, which has also revealed the pricing for the Jotnar and Collector's Editions of the game. The Jotnar Edition will set buyers back £229.99, the Collector's Edition at £179.99, while PS5 copies cost £69.99, and PS4 £59.99. So, you can expect reasonably similar prices when buying in the US — preorders are expected to go live from 10 AM ET.

