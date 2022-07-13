ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

Fans Can Claim Free Passes For Ravens Training Camp Beginning July 13

By Baltimore Ravens
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens’ 2022 training camp will feature 16 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day.

Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 30. Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

Beginning July 13 at 11 a.m., fans should visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens’ Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices or an admission pass for the open practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4do9Bz_0gdzTHkH00

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific UAPC practice requested. Please note that there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.

Fans will receive a confirmation email after signing up for a specific practice day. Digital parking passes, scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be emailed to fans 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 27. The final date for fans attending training camp is Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lamar Jackson slander continues as former Ravens safety blames him for lack of WR depth

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded to criticism by former safety Bernard Pollard. When it comes to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, everyone has an opinion about his skill at the position. Some cite that he won the NFL MVP award for a reason back in 2019. Others criticize his throwing abilities. Well, former safety Bernard Pollard let everyone know his feelings about Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
830
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy