Scarlet Snake released after being stuck on glue trap in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile Scarlet Snake was released after it was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) after being found trapped in a glue trap in Fort Myers.

The snake was immediately brought to the local wildlife clinic where hospital staff quickly and carefully removed it from the sticky adhesive, according to CROW. Veterinarians noted mild scale loss from the entrapment once the snake was removed.

Overnight, the snake was placed in rehabilitative reptile recovery and was cleared for release the next morning.

Wildlife officials stated that if caught on a trap, an animal may struggle for hours or even days suffering a long and painful death. There are other alternatives out there that are cruelty-free such as Havahart traps.

“One foolproof, natural way to keep bugs and rodents away from your personal space is to soak cotton balls in peppermint oil and place them near any problem areas- peppermint is a strong aroma which will surely have any household pests packing up and turning tail,” stated CROW.