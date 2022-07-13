29-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Stabbing Man Multiple Times In Back At Hicksville Home
A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she stabbed a man multiple times in the back at a home on Long Island.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Broadway in Hicksville at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
NCPD said investigators determined that Jessica Ramirez stabbed her 36-year-old boyfriend multiple times with a knife.
Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
NCPD said Ramirez was arrested and charged with:
- First-degree assault
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Endangering the welfare of a child
Her 7-year-old child, who was at the residence at the time of the incident, was released to a relative, police said.
Ramirez is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 12, NCPD reported.
