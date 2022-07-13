ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Macron defends his dealings with Uber

By Rebecca Rosman
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

We've been talking this week about leaked documents that show the lengths to which Uber went to take on the taxi industry in country after country. In France, the Uber files have provoked new questions about the role of President Emmanuel Macron. Here's Rebecca Rosman. REBECCA ROSMAN, BYLINE: Uber's...

