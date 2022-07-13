ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube restores 'Lo-Fi' girl music streaming channel

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. To the relief of millions of YouTubers, a well-known music channel is back online....

Lofi Girl disappeared, reigniting debate on YouTube's copyright policy

If you like chill background music while you're working or studying and you're of a certain age, you've probably already met Lofi Girl. (SOUNDBITE OF YOUNG KOREAN SONG, "5AM") SHAPIRO: She's a teenage cartoon girl wearing large headphones as she hunches over a softly lit desk. She scribbles in a notebook. To her side, a striped orange cat gazes out on a beige cityscape.
A secret portrait of Van Gogh was discovered behind another painting

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh was recently uncovered at the National Galleries of Scotland. It's been hidden for over a century on the back of a painting called "Head Of A Peasant Woman." Experts discovered the impressionist's work when they X-rayed the piece for an exhibition. It's believed the "Starry Night" artist reused the canvas to save money. The image shows him sitting with a scruffy beard, a brimmed hat and an exposed left ear.
Mountain Man's Alexandra Sauser-Monnig and Amelia Meath are The A's

THE A'S: (Singing) All at once I knew. I knew at once, I knew he needed me. RASCOE: The two best friends first performed as The A's in 2013, but after years of work on other joint and solo projects, listeners might recognize them as Sylvan Esso, Daughter of Swords, Mountain Man. They are leaning into their common first initial. Alexandra and Amelia join us now. Welcome to the program.
Hannah Marks' road trip film follows a familiar path — with a few unexpected exits

MIA ISAAC: (As Wally Park) You're not going to like the way this story ends, but I think you're going to like this story. SHAPIRO: That's Wally, a teenager played by Mia Isaac. She's on a cross-country road trip with her dad, Max, played by John Cho. Max is a single father, and he's keeping a secret about his debilitating headaches. The movie has some familiar set pieces from other road trip films - big font letters announcing each state as the old clunker crosses borders. And there are also some moments that are not typical road trip stuff.
K-dramas are having a moment

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). You may remember that eerie sound from the popular Netflix original series "Squid Game." The dystopian Korean thriller broke records as one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service. The show also made history this week as the first-ever non-English series nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding drama category. Like "Squid Game," other Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, are having a moment. And whether you've watched a few or are just getting into them, we've got some recommendations. Jae-Ha Kim joins us now. She's a journalist and a K-drama fan. That's why she's here. Thanks for being with us.
Outnumbered child stars reunite for grown-up ‘family’ photo – and fans feel old

The child stars from Outnumbered have reunited for a photo, prompting a joyous response from fans.Tyger Drew-Honey, who played Jake in the BBC sitcom, shared the snap on his Instagram page.In it, he stands smiling next to the actors who played his on-screen siblings, Ramona Marquez (Karen) and Daniel Roche (Ben).The image was taken this weekend, with Drew-Honey captioning it: “Family. #grateful.”“I love that you all still hang out so long after the show ended!” one fan wrote in response to the photo.“Look how grown up they all are,” another added.Outnumbered ran for six series from 2007 until 2014,...
