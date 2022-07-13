ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Hudson River capsizing: Crowding, waves eyed as possible factors

By Aaron Feis, Anthony DiLorenzo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVKvI_0gdzRQW000

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Overcrowding and rough waters may have contributed to the capsizing of a chartered boat in the Hudson River that left a 7-year-old boy and a woman from Colombia dead, investigators said early Wednesday, as the victims were identified.

A dozen people were packed into the vessel, which measured just 15 to 20 feet, when it launched onto a choppy Hudson River Tuesday afternoon. Investigators now believe that those factors could have combined to cause the boat to go down around 2:45 p.m. near Pier 84 off of Manhattan’s West Side.

More Manhattan News

The craft, dubbed “Stimulus Money,” flipped over, sending all 12 occupants into the water and trapping two of them beneath the boat. NYPD and FDNY rescuers, as well as good Samaritans from nearby ferries, raced to the scene, but couldn’t reach those two victims in time.

They were identified early Wednesday as Julian Vasquez, 7, and Lindelia Vasquez, 47, of Colombia. The boat’s captain was also hospitalized in what authorities described as critical condition.

The boat has been removed from the water and is being examined by police to determine what, if anything, else may have gone wrong.

More New Jersey News

No charges have yet been filed and the investigation is ongoing into what NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Tuesday called “a tragic day for New Yorkers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
WRBL News 3

Suspect wearing a cowboy outfit groped a woman in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)— A suspect donning brown boots, a beige cowboy hat, and holding a blue guitar allegedly groped a woman in Queens last month, police said Sunday. The man disguised as a country singer grabbed a 30-year-old woman’s buttocks at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 103rd Street on June 10 at around 2:10 p.m., […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Manhattan, NY
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy