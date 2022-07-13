ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester annexation plan opposed by county executive

By Chris Regnier
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A proposal by the city of Manchester to annex a large area of unincorporated St. Louis County is drawing criticism from the St. Louis county executive.

County Executive Sam Page spoke on the issue Wednesday morning at a news conference at the Main County Building. Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore shared that Page will oppose the plan. The city of Manchester is looking to annex more than 1,400 acres of land.

Moore explained that more than 6,500 St. Louis locals would be impacted. Details of the plan listed on the city of Manchester’s website said the annexation would include three schools, Love Park, and a west county EMS and fire safety house.

There is a map of the proposed annexation area. The area in brown is the existing Manchester city limits, while the area in gray is what Manchester wants to annex. It’s an area east of Glyn Cagny Road near Highway 141, North of Carman Road, west of Barrett Station Road, and south of Queeny Park. If the plan goes through, Manchester would expand to Border Town and Country as well as Des Peres.

The manchester website said the move is a natural and logical next step in strengthening the community and infrastructure that people in that area share. Page has a different view.

“This area that’s proposed to be annexed has really good police services at a really great value,” Page said. “And if they become part of the municipality two things will happen – their taxes will increase and St. Louis County Police will no longer be providing their services which have a strong track record in this region.”

Voters in the impacted areas could decide the issue at the polls next April.

