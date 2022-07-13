Taking Back the Community: A football player's lesson for the youth

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Suffolk man living his dream as security supervisor …. Norfolk police investigate an early morning shooting. 2 dead, 2 others hurt in crash on Frederick Blvd …. Tyrod Taylor holds community weekend in Hampton. Taylor Heinicke holds first 7-on-7 camp in Norfolk. Suffolk Sweets...
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University has announced they are offering a free one-time scholarship valued up to $1,000. According to a media release, This scholarship is available for new transfer, new military and military-affiliated, and readmitted students who have stopped out for at least one semester; regardless of their GPA.
The festival will have Chesapeake Bay exhibits, a children’s fishing class, music, vendors and more along the Yorktown Waterfront. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/york-county/yorktown-seafood-summerfest-kicks-off-this-weekend/
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene investigating a shooting that left one dead Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive. After arriving on scene, officers located a man sustaining a fatal gunshot wound. 10 On...
Leland Green and his 11-year-old daughter were left without a place to live. He has lived in the Norview Garden Apartments for 5 years. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/20-residents-including-3-kids-displaced-after-apartment-fire-on-sewells-point-rd-in-norfolk/
35-year-old John Michael Piovane and 37-year-old Brian Credle died at the scene, and a man and woman, Jessi Merritt, were taken to the hospital for treatment. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/2-men-dead-2-other-people-injured-following-crash-on-frederick-blvd-in-portsmouth/
Police responded to the call just before 1 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian westbound on interstate 264 at exit 6/MLK Expressway. https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/man-dies-following-hit-and-run-on-i-264-in-portsmouth/
The Newport News Police Department and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) have partnered up to try to prevent catalytic converter thefts. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/nnpd-offers-free-vin-catalytic-converter-and-window-etching/
According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, John Hardee was found guilty of felony murder, malicious wounding and felony child neglect. His sentencing is set for October 28. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-man-found-guilty-in-2-year-olds-2018-death/
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are trying to track down whoever is responsible for a shots fired incident on July 9. The investigation revealed that the suspect or suspects in this case discharged a firearm in the 100 block of North Saratoga Street around 1:30 a.m. that day. The gunfire damaged several vehicles and buildings, but police said there were no injuries reported.
NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for dealing drugs with a firearm. Court documents show that 29-year-old Nakia Lamont Platt was found unconscious behind the wheel of a parked car at a gas station pump on August 10, 2021.
