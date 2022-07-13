ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump fires back after Musk says it’s time for him to ‘sail into the sunset’

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5lAx_0gdzQqIz00
Tweet

Former President Trump slammed Elon Musk after the Tesla executive said it is time for him “to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” telling Musk to instead focus on getting out of a potentially expensive lawsuit with Twitter.

In several statements issued through Trump’s Truth Social, the former president suggested that he was the reason for many of Musk’s successes and claimed that the Tesla executive had told him he was a supporter of Trump’s.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump asserted.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless,” Trump continued in a separate post. “Also, lots of competition for electric cars!”

Trump was referring to a lawsuit that Twitter filed against Musk after the Tesla executive said he wanted to terminate his $44 billion contract to acquire the social media platform.

Musk’s lawyers argued that Twitter had violated the agreement in several ways, saying sufficient information regarding bots had not been shared by the platform, among other concerns.

Musk earlier this week drew Trump’s ire after he posted a tweet in response to a video in which the former president called him “another bullshit artist.”

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk said. “Dems should also call off the attack — don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

“If [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win — he doesn’t even need to campaign,” Musk added in another tweet earlier this week.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have formally announced a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Comments / 57

OfCourse!
4d ago

could of said drop to your knees and beg?? that's why trump will never be in the white house again. Someone that thinks of himself as a God doesn't need to be in politics.

Reply
31
could be
4d ago

Donald is just jealous because Elon is way more successful than him and because he gets more press attention.

Reply
14
Robert Reed
4d ago

tRump and Musk needs to get on Musk space 🚀 rocket and blast off to Mars together never to be seen again

Reply(3)
10
Related
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Trump S Truth Social#The White House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly wanted to entrust his fortune to a 34-year-old former pro gambler who dropped out of college to smoke weed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk wanted to entrust charitable distribution of his fortune to a 30-something former pro gambler with no experience in philanthropy, according to a winding narrative published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

637K+
Followers
75K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy