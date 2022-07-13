ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Are abortion bans affecting where students will go to college?

By Archie Snowden
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIIe9_0gdzQfqE00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , some college students say they’ve questioned whether they want to attend schools in a state that will be moving to ban abortion.

As state leaders contemplate how to proceed with the ruling, students say they are considering the impact on their reproductive rights in their college choice.

Lawrence County teenager rescued after getting lost in Bankhead National Forest

Morgan Marshall, a three-year student at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, told News 19 that the decision not to give her and her classmates the right to what happens to her bodies has impacted their futures.

“It’s just sad and disheartening when you don’t have a right to your own body anymore,” Marshall said. “Me and my friends were talking about it, and they just said as soon as they graduate, they want to leave because if we don’t have a right over our bodies what else in the future do, we are not a right over?”

Research by a national education technology company called AtomicMind shows that 57% of women are having abortions are in their 20s.

“They are very scared that they might have no backup options no matter how careful they may be,” said Leelila Strogov, CEO at AtomicMind.

Casey White indicted for murder in death of former jailer Vicky White

Strogov surveyed hundreds of students and found that over 50% of graduate students in Alabama confirmed that the recent court’s decision will impact their education decisions.

“Young people can sometimes make what they view as mistakes, and I think they are viewing in some cases the price that they may need to pay for a mistake as a little bit high,” Strogov said.

“It’s almost reminiscent like the past kind of taxation without representation because you have so many who believe they should have this right but are saying it’s not going to be given to me as a college student, so I must really worry about this effecting my decision where I go to school or which states,” she continued.

Marshall says that the Supreme Court is too antiquated to make decisions on a young woman’s reproductive health.

Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons

“Young people are the future,” she told News 19. “It’s really disheartening. Our voice needs to be amplified for more people to hear from us.”

Marshall mentioned that leaving the Alabama A&M campus can prove restrictive for students if there are no reproductive health care options on campus. She said that is another reason to further their education elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project. The Alabama Finance Department said the bond sale, which had been approved last month, was finalized Tuesday.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Lawrence County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WRBL News 3

“I hope people remember him as a really sweet individual”; Community members honor fallen deputy with memorial ride in Alabama

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Grieving community members gathered at Lafayette Courthouse Square on Saturday for the memorial ride in honor of fallen Chambers County Deputy Sheriff, J’mar Abel. The ride was organized by the Fuller Memorial Benefit Group, a non-profit fundraising organization. Abel was killed nearly a month ago while on the line of duty […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission hears from public on proposed regulations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Commission received feedback on their proposed rules and regulations for the state’s newest incoming industry.  Last year, the Alabama Legislature approved marijuana for medical use. But some security regulations proposed for growers — like having security guards and three-inch steel doors — didn’t go over so […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#College Student#The U S Supreme Court#Bankhead National Forest#Alabama A M University#Atomicmind
WRBL News 3

Attorney for Dr. Bernard sends cease and desist to AG Rokita for ‘false and misleading statements’

INDIANAPOLIS — Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, has sent a cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita stating he had made “false and misleading statements” about Dr. Bernard on Fox News along with in statements to local media that cast Bernard “in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.”
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WRBL News 3

Alabama man struck, killed by lightning

BREWTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A South Alabama man was killed after authorities say he was struck by lightning over the course of the weekend. According to AL.com, Gregg Shipp died on Saturday, July 9, after he was hit by a lightning bolt. The thunderstorm developed as Shipp was floating down Burnt Corn Creek near O’Bannon Park with a group of four adults and a child.
BREWTON, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy