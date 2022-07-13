Lower humidity for a wonderfully sunny Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of us have seen those showers and storms today! Overall, more rain is expected as we end our weekend and start our work week. Additional showers and storms will arrive later this evening and tonight. The thunderstorms that we do see are expected to remain sub-severe, but we may see gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. This will not only bring us some much needed rain, but it will aid in heat relief! Daytime highs will tumble to the low and mid 80s (a jump from the 90s we’ve been tracking all week!). Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO