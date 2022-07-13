ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Lower humidity for a wonderfully sunny Wednesday

By Ariella Scalese
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers and storms passed by yesterday and now we are feeling lower humidity. Lower humidity lingers through the end of the week. This morning is feeling more comfortable as lower humidity...

www.wbko.com

