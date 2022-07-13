ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Two girls pulled from Lake Michigan at Gary beach, 1 dies

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
One girl died and another was released after treatment at a hospital after they were pulled from Lake Michigan after struggling in the water Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Visitors were able to pull one of the girls from the water at Gary’s Marquette Beach but the other remained underwater until a Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter located her in the water and directed responders to her location, Indiana conservation officers said.

A 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Gary Methodist hospital, officers said. A 14-year-old girl was released after treatment there.

Their names haven’t been released.

The Lake County coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine 9-year-old’s cause of the death.

