ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

There is no need to panic – Moeen Ali offers support to new captain Jos Buttler

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugiHF_0gdzOvDg00

Moeen Ali has urged England not to worry about making a losing start to Jos Buttler’s captaincy reign, insisting the team will peak at the right time.

Buttler stepped up as white-ball skipper after Eoin Morgan’s retirement last month, winning just one of his first four matches against a strong India side.

The tourists took the Twenty20 series 2-1 and then routed England by 10 wickets in the first one-day international, dismissing them for 110 before knocking off the runs without loss.

They have the chance to put things right at Lord’s on Thursday, the three-year anniversary of their World Cup final win at the same ground, but with Buttler new to the top job and head coach Matthew Mott also a recent arrival, Moeen is taking a longer-term view.

“Jos is a brilliant leader. He has done it over the years when Eoin hasn’t played but it is going to take a couple of games in all the formats,” said the all-rounder.

“As a new captain no matter how cool you are you want to get off to a winning start but he knows there is a long way to go and the team will be fine.

“There is no need to panic or change. It definitely takes time to bed in and it will take a few defeats, which is fine. We have been dominating for the last few years in a nice way and playing well. We’ve had a lot of success but sometimes I feel we don’t want to peak too early.

There is no need to panic or change. It definitely takes time to bed in and it will take a few defeats, which is fine

“We want to win now but you don’t want to win all games. Sometimes you learn more from losing games. We have lost a few games at the moment but that is good for us going forward and closer to a World Cup we will start winning.”

Moeen was named by Morgan as a potential successor when he stood down, a recognition of his growing influence in the dressing room.

Now, with eight years of international cricket and 232 caps under his belt, the 35-year-old stands ready to support Buttler.

“We need to step up as senior players in the team. When it is your turn to do that, you will do it,” he said.

  • 1st T20: Ind won by 50 runs
  • 2nd T20: Ind won by 49 runs
  • 3rd T20: Eng won by 17 runs
  • 1st ODI: Ind won by 10 wickets.

“Jos does speak to the bowlers beforehand, but he will tell me sometimes to go up to the bowler. It works nicely. When Morgs didn’t play he was always like that. It is not a problem having a keeper as captain.”

Moeen also offered his initial assessment of Mott, who left his role with Australia’s all-conquering women’s side after edging out a strong field of candidates.

Moeen likened him to compatriot Trevor Bayliss, the World Cup-winning coach who empowered the players and viewed his role as a facilitator.

“He has settled in really well. He is a lot like Trevor but he has his own ways, he’s very relaxed,” said Moeen.

“The dressing room almost runs itself most of the time, so the boys are feeling good.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Cameron Smith produced a superb final round to win the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews after finishing one shot ahead of America’s Cameron Young and two clear of third-placed Rory McIlroy. Ireland sealed a historic Test series victory in Wellington after back-to-back wins against the All Blacks and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Trevor Bayliss
Person
Matthew Mott
Person
Moeen Ali
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Captain#International Cricket#England
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
newschain

‘Typical’ quips the Queen as mobile phone rings during hospice visit

The Queen saw the funny side when a mobile phone rang at a crucial moment as she officially opened a £22 million hospice building. The 96-year-old monarch, joined by the Princess Royal, was making a rare public appearance outside Windsor Castle, to formally launch the new home of the Thames Hospice, which has been welcoming royals for decades.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

An amusement park in north-west Denmark is to scrap a rollercoaster for good after a 14-year-old girl died, reportedly when the rear part of the ride came off the rails. A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Thursday on the Cobraen rollercoaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy