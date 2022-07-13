EMBED <> More Videos See Longwood Gardens in new light show like you've never seen before

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- ENTER TO WIN: Longwood Gardens Light Nights" Sweepstakes

PRIZE: Enter to win 4 tickets to see Light Nights and Longwood Gardens!

Eight electrifying and immersive exhibits transform the Longwood landscapes in Light: Installations by British artist Bruce Munro.

"The largest installation here has 18,000 bulbs," says Tom Warner, Director of Performing Arts at Longwood Gardens.

'Field of Light' stretches along the large lake and is powered by fiber optics.

Munro says a camping trip in Uluru, Australia, sparked the idea.

Munro returns to Longwood after his debut 10 years ago. Now, he's known for his light-based shows around the globe.

His travels and childhood home in the countryside of England is where he draws his inspiration.

It's where he got the idea for the three-and-a-half-meter geodesic dome in the East Conservancy called 'Green Flash.'

"It's comprised of over 1,800 recyclable water bottles," says Patricia Evans, Public Relations Officer at Longwood Gardens.

The little lights inside emulate the rising and setting sun, then there's a green flash.

"The mythical green flash. That's when the sun goes over the horizon. And just before it disappears, you get a green flash," says Munro.

'C-Scales' takes over the Exhibition Hall and is comprised of more than 9,000 CD's

The 'C's' stands for the speed of the light.

"The movement of light and space is really what defines us," says Munro.

Meadow Garden's 'SOS,' or 'save our souls,' is based on old valve radios and morse code. The goal is to promote charity organizations.

And at the Chimes Tower, one thousand color-changing flamingoes wade in the water in 'Ramandu's Table.'

It's designed to be good for the soul.

===

Longwood Gardens Light: Installations by Bruce Munro | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348

On view through Oct. 30, Thursday-Sunday evenings, timed tickets required

Light Nights: Every second Friday of Each month - fun-themed nights with live music, fountain performances, family activities, and more-all inspired by Light