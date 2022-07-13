ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Fundraiser being held to help children of a fallen Chesterfield firefighter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation is teaming up with a local baseball team to raise funds for a firefighter who died while off-duty.

Alicia Monahan, who was assigned to Engine 207-B shift, passed away last month, officials said.

The veteran firefighter was instructing students in a swift water rescue course in North Carolina when she died, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The 41-year-old had been with Chesterfield County Fire for more than 11 years.

Now, her colleagues and the Tri-City Chili Peppers baseball team are joining forces for a fundraiser at Shepherd Stadium on Wednesday night.

All proceeds will go towards supporting Monahan’s children throughout their schooling and future.

Jerry Pruden helped start the Chesterfield Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation about a decade ago. Since then, they’ve donated $125,000 to law enforcement and first responders in need.

Now, they’re giving back to Monahan who helped raise funds for other firefighters in the past. Pruden discussed the huge impact she had on her community and beyond.

“The activities that she did, the teaching that she did — she was very active in the canine search and rescue organization which she traveled statewide,” he recalled. “She looked for folks that are missing or lost. It’s not just folks in Chesterfield that she has impacted. It's really all over the state.”

The gates open at 5:45 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.

If you’re unable to attend, you may also drop off monetary donations at any Chesterfield fire station or on the foundation’s website.

