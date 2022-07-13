Austin police search for suspect who punched city employee at bus stop

Austin Police are searching for a suspect it says punched a city employee in the face at a downtown bus stop on July 1, 2022. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man who reportedly punched a city employee in the face at a downtown bus stop earlier this month.

The Austin Police Department said the assault took place the afternoon of July 1 at the bus stop in the 400 block of Guadalupe Street, near Republic Square Park.

Officers responded to the call around 4:13 p.m. When they got there, APD said they learned a suspect had punched a city worker in the face before leaving the area. The suspect went through a nearby parking garage in the 300 block of San Antonio Street, APD said.

Police said the suspect is described as:

Black man

20-30 years old

5’7″ tall, 125-135 pounds

Short black hair

Thin mustache

Gap in front teeth

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with an unknown black logo, a black drawstring backpack, white and multi-color print shorts and black slides on his feet.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the APD Region I Sector line at (512) 974-5386 or (512) 947-4996.